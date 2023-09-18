Ocean Power Technologies President and CEO Philipp Stratmann to Participate in Fireside Chat with Water Tower Research on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at 3:00 PM EDT

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. ("OPT" or "the Company") (NYSE American: OPTT), a leader in innovative and cost-effective low-carbon marine power, data, and service solutions, today announced that as part of the Company’s ongoing commitment to connecting with the investor community, OPT President and CEO Philipp Stratmann will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Water Tower Research (WTR) at 3:00 PM EDT on September 19, 2023.

Topics that will be covered during the conversation include:

Recent NOAA Awards.

Quarterly results and pipeline growth.

Market demand signals.

Ongoing strategy to drive profitable growth over the near and long term.

To register for the event please use the following link: Registration Page

Please note that the event will be available on demand using the same registration link provided above.

ABOUT OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES

OPT, a leader in innovative and cost-effective, low carbon marine data, power, and consulting services, provides intelligent maritime solutions and services that enable safer, cleaner, and more productive ocean operations for the defense and security, oil and gas, science and research, and offshore wind markets. Our PowerBuoy® platforms provide clean and reliable electric power and real-time data communications for remote maritime and subsea applications. We also provide WAM-V® autonomous surface vessels (ASV) and marine robotics services through our wholly owned subsidiary Marine Advanced Robotics and strategic consulting services including simulation engineering, software engineering, concept design and motion analysis through our wholly owned subsidiary 3Dent. We are headquartered in Monroe Township, New Jersey, and have offices in Houston, Texas, and Richmond, California. To learn more, visit www.OceanPowerTechnologies.com .

CONTACT INFORMATION

Investors: 609-730-0400 x401 or

InvestorRelations@oceanpowertech.com

Media: 609-730-0400 x402 or

MediaRelations@oceanpowertech.com

Source: Ocean Power Technologies, Inc.