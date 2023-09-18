Bombardier Announces the Winners of its 2022 Diamond Supplier Program

Bombardier’s Diamond certification is granted to suppliers who demonstrated outstanding operational performance and competitiveness in 2022

This is the fifth consecutive year Bombardier has awarded suppliers through this program

Bombardier continues to successfully collaborate with its suppliers to promote supply chain stability

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier has awarded 18 of its suppliers with the prestigious Diamond certification, in recognition of their commitment to excellence in operational performance for 2022, as well as for their dedication to continuous improvement. Bombardier will present the awards for outstanding effort to its Diamond suppliers during a ceremony to be held in Montréal on September 18, 2023.



“We rely on the hard work of our valued suppliers to help us manufacture and service the world’s best business jets for our customers,” said Shauna Gamble, Chief Procurement Officer, Bombardier. “Our business partners are key to our continued success, and we are pleased to be able to celebrate their achievements for the fifth year in a row through our Diamond Supplier Program. The 18 winners of Bombardier’s 2022 Diamond certification have each demonstrated their commitment to maintaining strong and successful operations, despite global supply chain disruption.”

“The Bombardier Diamond Supplier Program rewards suppliers that strive for excellence through continuous improvement and innovation,” said Éric Filion, Executive Vice President, Programs and Supply Chain, Bombardier. “Our successful collaboration with suppliers allows us to build and maintain long-term relationships that benefit our customers, facilities, and worldwide service network.”

Suppliers are recognized across three categories – Production, Indirect Goods and Services, and Aftermarket. Bombardier Diamond Suppliers have met the operational performance and competitiveness levels needed to qualify in these specific categories for the 2022 calendar year.

These suppliers are:

Production:

Aerospace Technologies Group

F. List Austria

F. List Canada

Placeteco

Plastiques Flexibülb

Sealth Aero Marine

ShinMaywa Industries, Aircraft Division

Indirect Goods and Services:

AAA-Canada

Avis Budget Group

Axiscades Technology Canada

Capgemini Canada

IBM Canada

Kuehne + Nagel

MSB, Ressources Globales Aero

NAD Global

TATA Consultancy Services Canada

Willis Towers Watson

Aftermarket:

F. List UK

Plastiques Flexibülb

The world-class performance and competitiveness of Bombardier business aircraft and the company’s track record of excellence and innovation are achieved through the collaborative efforts with suppliers and by building valued partnerships based on trust and respect. For more information about this program, please visit: Bombardier’s Diamond Supplier Program web page.

About Bombardier

Bombardier (BBD-B.TO) is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing, and servicing the world's most exceptional business jets. Bombardier’s Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance, and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments, and private individuals. Bombardier aircraft are also trusted around the world in government and military special-mission roles leveraging Bombardier Defense’s proven expertise.

Headquartered in Greater Montréal, Québec, Bombardier operates aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company’s robust customer support network services the Learjet, Challenger and Global families of aircraft, and includes facilities in strategic locations in the United States and Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, the UAE, Singapore, China and Australia.

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Environmental, Social and Governance report, as well as the company’s plans to cover all its flight operations with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) utilizing the Book and Claim system visit bombardier.com. Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at businessaircraft.bombardier.com. Follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Bombardier, Learjet, Challenger and Global are registered trademarks of Bombardier Inc.

