PGS ASA - PRIVATE PLACEMENT SUCCESSFULLY PLACED

Oslo, 18 September 2023



PGS ASA (“PGS” or the “Company”) refers to the announcements on 18 September 2023 regarding a merger with TGS ASA (“TGS”) and a contemplated private placement (the "Private Placement") of 45,760,726 new ordinary shares (the “Offer Shares”).

PGS is pleased to announce that the Private Placement has been successfully completed, raising gross proceeds of NOK 439,302,970 (approximately USD 40.6 million), through the allocation of 45,760,726 Offer Shares, each at a price per Offer Share of NOK 9.60 (the “Offer Price”).

The Private Placement attracted strong interest from existing and new Norwegian, Nordic and international high-quality investors and was multiple times covered.

The net proceeds to the Company from the Private Placement will be used to increase liquidity and enable a financially robust combined entity following the proposed merger with TGS, protect the Company against market cyclicality prior to consummation of the merger, and maintain symmetry with TGS as they expect to undertake a concurrent private placement that is sized to maintain the agreed relative ownership in the merger.

Notification of allocation is expected to be communicated to the investors on or about 19 September 2023 before 09:00 CEST.

Completion of the Private Placement is still subject to: (i) the Pre-Payment Agreement (as defined below) remaining unmodified and in full force and effect, and (ii) the share capital increase pertaining to the issuance of the allocated Offer Shares being validly registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (the "NRBE") and the allocated Offer Shares being validly issued and registered in the Norwegian Central Securities Depository (Euronext Securities Oslo or the “VPS”).

The Private Placement is expected to be settled on a delivery-versus payment (DVP) basis on or about 21 September 2023, which will be facilitated by a pre-payment agreement expected to be entered into between the Company and the Manager (the “Pre-Payment Agreement”). The Offer Shares allocated to investors will be tradable on Oslo Børs when the conditions have been met, expected on or about 20 September 2023.

Following registration of the share capital increase pertaining to the Private Placement, the issued share capital of the Company will be NOK 2,865,931,320 comprising 955,310,440 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 3.00.

The Private Placement involves the setting aside of the shareholders’ preferential rights to subscribe for the Offer Shares. The Board has considered the structure of the private placement of Offer Shares in light of the equal treatment obligations under the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act, the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the rules on equal treatment under Oslo Rule Book II for companies listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the Oslo Stock Exchange's Guidelines on the rule of equal treatment, and is of the opinion that the Private Placement is in compliance with these requirements.

The Board is of the view that it is in the common interest of the Company and its shareholders to raise equity through a private placement, in view of the current market conditions and the Company’s need for increased liquidity and a financially robust combined entity following the proposed merger with TGS. A private placement enables the Company to reduce execution and completion risk, allows for the Company to raise capital more quickly, raise capital at a lower discount compared to a rights issue and without the underwriting commissions normally seen with rights offerings. Furthermore, the Board has put significant emphasis on existing shareholding as an allocation criteria in the Private Placement.

In accordance with the above, the Board has also considered whether it is necessary to implement a subsequent offering in order to further justify the differential treatment inherent in the Private Placement. Considering the small discount in the Private Placement compared to market price of the Company's shares, the limited increase of the share capital represented by the Private Placement and the costs and resources associated with a subsequent offering (e.g., preparation of a prospectus), the Board has concluded not to implement a subsequent offering.

Pareto Securities AS acted as the sole manager and sole bookrunner in the Private Placement (the "Manager"). Advokatfirmaet BAHR AS acted as legal advisor in connection with the Private Placement.

Contacts:

Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Corporate Communication

Mobile: +47 99 24 52 35

***

PGS is a fully integrated marine geophysical company that provides a broad range of seismic and reservoir services, including data acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation. Our services are provided to the oil and gas industry, as well as to the broader and emerging new energy industries, including carbon storage and offshore wind. The Company operates on a worldwide basis with headquarters in Oslo, Norway and the PGS share is listed on the Oslo stock exchange (OSE: PGS). For more information on PGS visit www.pgs.com.

***



This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to MAR and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to MAR article 17 and Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.




