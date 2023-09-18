DeGen Medical Launches 3D-printed ALIF implant at Texas Back Institute with Drs. Peter Derman and Alexander Satin

Florence, SC, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeGen Medical, Inc., a spinal implant manufacturer, announced that Dr. Peter Derman and Dr. Alexander Satin of Texas Back Institute became the first surgeons to implant the Solar AM™ implant. The procedures were recently performed at the Texas Health Center for Diagnostics and Surgery in Plano, Texas. Texas Back Institute is one of the largest freestanding multidisciplinary academic spine centers in the world.

“Solar™ ALIF incorporates a proprietary additive manufacturing process and superior instrumentation that will be the new industry standard,” said Scott Blumenthal M.D., an orthopedic spine surgeon at Texas Back Institute. “The enhanced imaging characteristics compared to standard titanium implants is a major advantage by generating less image artifact.”

Solar AM™ is the latest addition to the DeGen Medical Puri-Ti™ portfolio and provides implants and instrumentation for anterior lumbar interbody fusion (ALIF) procedures. Solar AM™ comes in a variety of sizes and lordotic options to accommodate patient anatomy. Highlights of the Solar AM™ tech technology include:

Reduction of Imaging Artifact: The PuriTI™ material is the first 3D-printed titanium device to feature a different metallurgy composition from the industry. This composition allows for enhanced visualization and reduced artifact in imaging studies.

Proprietary Manufacturing Process: Throughout the entire manufacturing and post-processing steps, there are no cutting oils or material transfer. This is in conjunction with the PuriTiTM proprietary material. DeGen Medical is the first company to break the mold and create a game changing process and material in medical device additive manufacturing space.

About DeGen Medical

DeGen Medical, Inc. is a medical device development company motivated to innovate and develop better products to enable surgeons to improve patient quality of life with complex spinal disorders. DeGen Medical is patient centric and constantly strives to alleviate pain and improve outcomes of spine surgery. We are driven to treat complex spinal diseases by providing world-class implants and intuitively designed instrumentation. For more information, please visit us at www.degenmedical.com.

