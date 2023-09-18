New Market Report | Analysis of Australia Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Trends| In Terms of Value, Segment Market Share: Forecast 2023-2030

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australia Automated Material Handling Equipment Market was valued at US$ 612 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 9.3% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

AMHE refers to a wide range of technology and systems used in industrial and logistics environments to automate the movement, storage, retrieval, and transportation of materials, products, and goods within a facility or warehouse.

AMHE has the potential to dramatically increase the efficiency and productivity of material handling activities. They can work around the clock, decrease the need for physical labor, and handle materials with precision and speed. The increasing rise of e-commerce has created the demand for order fulfillment and delivery systems that are efficient. AMHE is critical for streamlining these activities and satisfying customer expectations for timely and accurate delivery.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the Australia automated material handling equipment market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including product, system, vertical, and geography/regions (including Western Australia, Southern Australia, Eastern Australia, Northern and Central Australia) . The report also offers Australia and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The report also offers Australia and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the Australia automated material handling equipment market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the Australia automated material handling equipment market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Australia Automated Material Handling Equipment Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of product, in 2022, the robots segment led the market with a 24% revenue share. The sector is expected to have the most market share throughout the projection period. The use of AI and ML technologies in robotic systems is propelling the AMH equipment market forward.

On the basis of vertical, in 2022, the e-commerce segment led the market, accounting for more than 18% of total sales. One of the fastest-growing industries, e-commerce relies on AMH equipment to optimize warehouse and fulfilment processes.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 612 million Market Size Forecast US$ 1,245 million Growth Rate 9.3% Key Market Drivers E-commerce expansion

Rising labor costs and lack of availability of labor for manual tasks

Increases workplace safety

Automation results in reduction in human errors Companies Profiled SSI SCHÄFER

Dematic Group

Honeywell International Inc.

Swisslog Holding AG

Vanderlande Industries B.V.

Interroll Group

KNAPP AG

Bastian Solutions, LLC

BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG





Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the Australia automated material handling equipment market include,

In December 2022, Daifuku announced the development of a new manufacturing plant at its subsidiary Vega Conveyors and Automation Private Limited (Vega) in Hyderabad, Telangana, India.

In September 2022, Toyota Material Handling Japan, a branch of Toyota Industries Corporation, introduced an autonomous lift truck using AI-based technology that recognizes the location and position of vehicles and cargo autonomously.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the Australia automated material handling equipment market growth include SSI SCHÄFER, Dematic Group, Honeywell International Inc., Swisslog Holding AG, Vanderlande Industries B.V., Interroll Group, KNAPP AG, Bastian Solutions, LLC, and BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the Australia automated material handling equipment market based on product, system, vertical and region

Australia Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product Robots Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Conveyors Systems Sortation Systems Cranes Warehouse Management System Collaborative Robots Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Tow Vehicle Pallet Truck Forklift Truck Hybrid Vehicles Unit Load Carrier

Australia Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by System Unit Load Material Handling Bulk Load Material Handling

Australia Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Vertical Automotive Semiconductor & Electronics E-Commerce 3PL Metals & Heavy Machinery Food & Beverages Chemicals Healthcare Aviation Australia Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region Australia Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Western Australia Southern Australia Eastern Australia Northern and Central Australia



Key Questions Answered in the Automated Material Handling Equipment Report:

What will be the market value of the Australia automated material handling equipment market by 2030?

What is the market size of the Australia automated material handling equipment market?

What are the market drivers of the Australia automated material handling equipment market?

What are the key trends in the Australia automated material handling equipment market?

Which is the leading region in the Australia automated material handling equipment market?

What are the major companies operating in the Australia automated material handling equipment market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the Australia automated material handling equipment market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

