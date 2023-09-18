Goodfood donates one million meals to Breakfast Club of Canada with help from NHL All-Star, Nick Suzuki

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or “the Company”) (TSX: FOOD) has announced a lifetime donation of one million meals to long-term partner Breakfast Club of Canada, marking the Canadian brand’s ten-year anniversary. In celebration of this milestone, this morning Nick Suzuki, captain of the Montreal Canadiens, joined Goodfood to serve breakfast at Maple Grove Elementary School in Lachine, announcing his own financial contribution of $10,000 CAD.

As a proud partner of Breakfast Club of Canada since 2017, the #1 Canadian Meal Kit Brand has continued to provide thousands of students with delicious nutritious breakfasts, serving them in schools across communities. Most recently, Goodfood launched its ‘Meal for a Meal’ initiative with the Montreal Canadiens captain, donating one meal to the Club for every Nick’s Picks meal kit purchased, ultimately contributing to the brand's goal of one million meals donated.

“As a professional athlete, Nick Suzuki understands the role that breakfast plays to fuel an active lifestyle,” said Jonathan Ferrari, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Goodfood, "We’re excited that Nick has joined our mission to provide more children with nutritious meals through Breakfast Club of Canada and help them reach their full potential."

“Every child should have access to a nutritious meal so they can start their day strong, which is why I’m extremely proud to have partnered with Goodfood to help them achieve their goal of donating one million meals to the Club.” said Nick Suzuki, Captain, Montreal Canadiens.

For ten years, Goodfood has delivered farm-fresh ingredients and chef-curated recipes to Canadians’ doorsteps, helping them achieve a balanced diet and live better. Through its ongoing partnership with Breakfast Club of Canada, Goodfood is continuing its mission to provide more Canadian families with better access to nutritious and delicious meals.

“With 1 in 4 children across Canada experiencing food insecurity, support from valued partners like Goodfood has never been more important for the Club,” said Paul Lethbridge, Director, Corporate and Community Giving at Breakfast Club of Canada. “Our goal is to provide consistent support to breakfast programs across the country, and Goodfood’s ongoing commitment to our cause helps make this possible.”

Canadians can visit makegoodfood.ca/giving-back to learn more about how Goodfood is continuing to support Breakfast Club of Canada and helping students reach their potential one breakfast at a time.



About Goodfood

Goodfood (TSX: FOOD) is a leading digitally native meal solutions brand in Canada, delivering fresh meals and add-ons that make it easy for customers from across Canada to enjoy delicious meals at home every day. The Goodfood team is building Canada’s most loved millennial food brand, with the mission to create experiences that spark joy and help our community live longer on a healthier planet. Goodfood customers have access to uniquely fresh and delicious products, as well as exclusive pricing, made possible by its world class culinary team and direct-to-consumer infrastructures and technology. We are passionate about connecting our partner farms and suppliers to our customers’ kitchens while eliminating food waste and costly retail overhead. The Company’s administrative offices are based in Montreal, Québec, with production facilities located in the provinces of Quebec and Alberta.

About Breakfast Club of Canada

Since 1994, Breakfast Club of Canada has been working with partners from all sectors to help children access a nutritious breakfast and reach their full potential. Accredited by Imagine Canada for its effective governance and recognized for its promotion of local food products, the Club helps reach thousands of children in all provinces and territories. The ultimate goal: breakfast for every child, every day. To learn more, visit breakfastclubcanada.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitte r and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACTS

For Goodfood: Jessica Hoffeldt

Agnostic

jhoffeldt@thinkagnostic.com

For Breakfast Club of Canada: Hermanie Desrosiers

hermanie.desrosiers@breakfastclubcanada.org



Pour Nick Suzuki: Felipe del Pozo

Groupe MVP

felipe@feliperp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4e992673-5bb9-4333-b7c0-e5d57885e088