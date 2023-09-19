NSSC CLASS ACTION ALERT: Hagens Berman Alerts Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) Investors to Pending Improper Accounting-Related Securities Fraud Lawsuit, Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact Firm’s Attorneys

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) investors who suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as Lead Plaintiff to submit your losses now.



Class Period: Nov. 7, 2022 – Aug. 18, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Oct. 30, 2023

Email NSSC@hbsslaw.com or call 844-916-0895

The complaint alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that Napco continued to have material weaknesses in internal controls over its financial reporting of its cost of goods sold and inventory and would need to restate certain of its previously filed unaudited financial statements.

The truth emerged on Aug. 18, 2023, when the company announced that investors should no longer rely on certain previously filed financial statements, citing material overstatements of net income, and restatements were necessary.

If you invested in Napco Security Technologies and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm's investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

