CELEBe, Korea's number one reels reward service, is making an impact in the market after its official launch in the Philippines.

SEOUL, Korea, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CELEBe, a Korean reels reward platform, recently launched in the Philippines and has officially kicked off its marketing activities after completing its listing on the Philippine coin exchange platform Coins.ph. As a result, it ranked 2nd in top downloads on the Google Play Store and 11th on the Apple App Store. It is attracting significant attention in the Philippines, with more than 30,000 creators and new users coming in.







CELEBe is a reels reward service originating from Korea, with Blackpink Jisoo serving as its main model. The app is a platform of fun and informative content uploaded by various creators including K-content creators. Interestingly, CELEBe is operating “User Rewards (W2E) & Creator Rewards (C2E)” services, which makes CELEBe a unique reward program compared to other existing content platforms. After its highly successful launch in Korea, CELEBe is now launching its services in the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam to expand its influence globally. It has also started its campaign in India, Indonesia, and many more countries. The number of global downloads is expected to exceed 6 million.

Through the user rewards feature, CELEBe users can earn rewards just by watching videos, and the rewards obtained can be checked immediately. Moreover, the creator rewards feature enables content creators to earn rewards based on the video’s number of views. Consequently, this kind of platform ecosystem translates to the production of higher-quality reels posted on the app.

Rewards earned through watching and uploading content can be immediately converted through certain crypto exchange platforms where FanC Coins are listed, such as Coins.PH, a major crypto exchange in the Philippines. Through this, CELEBe rewards can be easily cashed out. Partnerships offer various payment services for simpler and more convenient cashing. Other services for a more seamless encashment are also being actively and continuously introduced.

Park Seong-hoon, CEO of CELEBe, said, “We expect that CELEBe’s unique services, which set it apart from existing reels reward platforms, will be of great help in attracting new users from Southeast Asian countries and revitalizing the platform.” He added, “Based on the competitiveness of CELEBe and its ecosystem, we plan to emerge as a global reels reward platform.”

https://celebe-ph.onelink.me/sQEk/9qckdipi

Photo: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/20aa3ba6-906c-44be-b71d-336f0e40ef6d