Wooden Crates Market Size to Hit US$ 1427.82 Mn by 2030

NEW YORK, USA, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “ Wooden Crates Market By Product Type (Open Crates, Closed Crates, Slatted Crates, And Customized Crates), By Application (Agriculture, Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Logistics & Shipping, And Others), End-User (Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Corporations, Retailers & Distributors, E-Commerce & Online Retail, And Others) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global wooden crates market size was valued at around USD 986.34 million in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.76% and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 1427.82 million by 2030.”

Wooden Crates Market Overview:

The primary functions of a wooden crate are storage, transportation, and shipment. They are constructed by affixing wooden panels together to form a box-like structure. Typically, these plates are screwed or nailed together to create a sturdy and secure case. Wooden Crates are available in a variety of sizes and designs based on their intended use. They range from tiny containers for transporting a single individual to large containers for transporting heavy machinery or large items. Custom-sized and designed to provide protection and support for products during handling, stacking, and shipment, the crates are sized and constructed to meet specific needs.

Common industries that utilize these containers include agriculture, manufacturing, shipping, and warehouses. It is extremely durable and inexpensive. In addition, wooden crates are recyclable and reusable, making them an environmentally favorable packaging option. Wooden containers have been used extensively throughout history and continue to be popular in many industries today, despite the availability of alternative materials such as plastic and metal.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 986.34 Million Market Forecast in 2030 USD 1427.82 Million Growth Rate CAGR of 4.76% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Greif Inc., Universal Forest Products Inc., Brambles Limited (CHEP), PGS Group, Nelson Company LLC, PalletOne Inc., CABKA Group, Hangzhou Zhongxing Packaging Material Co. Ltd., Loscam Ltd., Interlake Mecalux, and others. Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, By End-user, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Key Insights from Primary Research

One of the main reasons driving the demand for the wooden crates market around the world is the increasing demand for efficient and sustainable packaging solutions. Wooden crates are considered ecologically friendly packaging choices compared to materials like plastic or metal. They are renewable, recyclable, and biodegradable.

Based on the product type, the Customized Crates segment is expected to capture the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

Based on the application, the manufacturing segment is expected to capture the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

Based on the end-user, the large corporation’s segment is expected to capture the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

Based on region, North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Wooden Crates Market: Growth Drivers

Increasing Demand for Efficient and Sustainable Packaging Solutions Is Likely to Boost the Market Growth

Increasing demand for efficient and eco-friendly packaging options is likely to stimulate the growth of the global wooden crate market. Compared to plastic or metal, wooden crates are considered more environmentally favorable packaging options. They are biodegradable, recyclable, and renewable. There is a preference for wooden containers over non-biodegradable alternatives as the emphasis on sustainability and ecological practices grows. Additionally, consumer preference is likely to contribute to market expansion.

Wooden Crates Market: Segmentation

The wooden crates market is segmented based on product type, application, end-user, and region.

Based on the product type, the wooden crates market is bifurcated into open crates, closed crates, slatted crates, and customized crates. The customized crates segment is expected to capture the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

Based on the application, the wooden crates industry is divided into agriculture, manufacturing, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, logistics & shipping, and others. The manufacturing segment is expected to capture the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

Based on the end-user, the market is segmented into small & medium-sized enterprises, large corporations, retailers & distributors, e-commerce & online retail, and others. The large corporation segment is expected to capture the largest revenue share during the forecast period.

Browse the full “Wooden Crates Market By Product Type (Open Crates, Closed Crates, Slatted Crates, And Customized Crates), By Application (Agriculture, Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Logistics & Shipping, And Others), End-User (Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Corporations, Retailers & Distributors, E-Commerce & Online Retail, And Others) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/wooden-crates-market-size



Regional Analysis:

North America Is Expected to Dominate the Market

North America is the leading region in the global wooden crate market driven by industries such as agriculture, manufacturing, food & beverage, and transportation. The United States and Canada have strong manufacturing industries and extensive supplies, leading to high demand for wooden crates. Increasing emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendly solutions is propelling the regional adoption of wooden boxes.

Europe has a well-developed wooden crate industry that is fueled by industries such as automobiles, electronics, food & beverage, and electronics. Countries such as Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands are vital to commerce. The sustained demand for wooden boxes is a result of stringent regulations and consumer preferences for efficient packaging options.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Wooden Crates market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global Wooden Crates market include;

Greif Inc.

Universal Forest Products Inc.

Brambles Limited (CHEP)

PGS Group

Nelson Company LLC

PalletOne Inc.

CABKA Group

Hangzhou Zhongxing Packaging Material Co. Ltd.

Loscam Ltd.

Interlake Mecalux

The global Wooden Crates market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Open Crates

Closed Crates

Slatted Crates

Customized Crates

By Application

Agriculture

Manufacturing

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Logistics and Shipping

Others

By End-user

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Corporations

Retailers and Distributors

E-commerce and Online Retail

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Wooden Crates industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Wooden Crates Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Wooden Crates Industry?

What segments does the Wooden Crates Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Wooden Crates Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Full in-depth analysis of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Segmentation details of the market

Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players

Emerging segments and regional markets

Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

