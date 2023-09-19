KBC Group: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels’ regulated market between 11 September 2023 and 15 September 2023, included:

DateNo. of sharesTotal priceAverage priceLowest priceHighest price
11-09-202384 000€ 4 890 337€ 58.22€ 57.94€ 58.60
12-09-202390 000€ 5 243 535€ 58.26€ 58.10€ 58.70
13-09-202380 000€ 4 683 944€ 58.55€ 58.14€ 58.85
14-09-202350 000 € 2 969 130€ 59.38€ 58.40€ 59.68
15-09-2023137 000€ 8 182 380€ 59.73€ 59.18€ 59.96

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 2 109 765 on 15 September 2023.
This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

