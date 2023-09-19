International ESG rating agencies positively rated Ignitis Group’s progress

Well-regarded international sustainability rating agencies ISS ESG, MSCI and EcoVadis upgraded the sustainability ratings of Ignitis Group, a renewables-focused integrated utility. The updated ratings place the Group among the top peers globally.

ISS ESG has awarded Ignitis Group with a rating of ‘B-’ and gave it a ‘Prime’ status. The new status means that Ignitis Group's environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) efforts are in line with ambitious sustainability goals, while their results exceed the threshold set for the energy sector and are oriented towards significant positive changes. Currently, it places Ignitis Group among top 20% of energy companies rated by ISS globally. Last year the Group was rated ‘C’ (on a scale from ‘D-’ to ‘A+’, where ‘A+’ is the top rating).

The Group’s ESG ratings were also updated by another global rating agency – MSCI. It awarded the Group the same rating as last year – ‘AA’ (on a scale from ‘CCC’ to ‘AAA’), which places the Group among leading utility peers in managing the most significant ESG risks and opportunities.

EcoVadis, an international ratings platform that focuses on sustainable supply chain, has awarded the Group's subsidiary Ignitis the platinum medal (top rating) for the second year in a row and confirmed that the Lithuanian smart energy solutions company is among top 1% of companies rated globally (with a score of 78 out of 100). The platinum medal serves as an international recognition indicating that the company has not just committed to follow the sustainability performance principles and the best practices but is actually implementing them.

“We are leading the green generation development in the Baltics to help tackle today's challenges and ensure a better future, where energy is generated only from renewable energy sources. We are constantly improving our processes for ensuring that our activities are sustainable, and the updated ratings prove that we are on the right path,” said Valentas Neviera, Head of Group Sustainability at Ignitis Group.

While pursuing its main purpose of creating a 100% green and secure energy ecosystem, Ignitis Group focuses on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, modernising the energy system, developing innovative solutions and renewable energy sources. Since the beginning of 2023 Ignitis Group's green generation portfolio increased from 5.1 GW to 6.3 GW and remains the largest contributor to the company's EBITDA.

For more information, please contact:

Artūras Ketlerius

Head of Corporate Communications at Ignitis Group

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

+370 620 76076