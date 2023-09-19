Frozen Food Market to Reach USD 412.93 Billion by 2030 | 162 Pages Research Report

Pune, India, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global frozen food market size was USD 285.18 billion in 2022 and is projected to surge from USD 297.47 billion in 2023 to USD 412.93 billion in 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.80% over the study period. The expansion is driven by the rising availability of various types of products such as frozen seafood & meat, frozen ready meals, frozen snacks & bakery, and others.

Get a Sample Research PDF:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/frozen-food-market-104138

Leading Players Featured in the Research Report:

Companies leading the Frozen Food Market are McCain Foods, Wawona Frozen Foods, ConAgra Foods, Inc., General Mills, Inc., Bellisio Foods, and Nestle S.A. and more players profiled.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 4.80% 2030 Value Projection USD 412.93 Billion Frozen Food Market Size in 2022 USD 285.18 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 162 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type

By Distribution Channel

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Frozen Food Market Growth Drivers Market Share to Surge Driven by Rise in the Employment Rate of Women

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/frozen-food-market-104138

COVID-19 Impact:

Imposition of Lockdown Restrictions Affected the Market Expansion

The pandemic period resulted in the enforcement of lockdown restrictions by the governments of various countries. This led to a spike in product sales impelled by panic buying. However, the reduced manpower in production units affected the supply of products, hampering the industry expansion.

Segmentation:

Frozen Snacks & Bakery Products Segment to Lead Owing to Growing Product Demand

On the basis of type, the market is subdivided into frozen seafood & meat products, frozen ready meals, frozen snacks & bakery products, and others. The frozen snacks & bakery products segment is anticipated to have a dominant share over the projected period. The expansion is propelled by the soaring product demand in developed countries such as France, Canada, Germany, the U.K., and the U.S.

Supermarket/Hypermarket Segment to Gain Traction Impelled by Soaring Availability of Numerous Products

By distribution channel, the market is fragmented into specialty stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, online retail, and convenience stores. The supermarket/hypermarket segment is poised to hold a dominant position in the global market over the study period. The expansion is driven by the growing number of supermarkets in developing countries.

Based on geography, the market for frozen food is segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/frozen-food-market-104138

Report Coverage:

The report provides an analysis of the major trends driving the business landscape across various regions. It further gives an account of the key steps boosting the global business scenario throughout the forecast period. Other aspects of the report include merger agreements, acquisitions, and other strategies adopted by key industry players.

Drivers and Restraints:

Market Share to Surge Driven by Rise in the Employment Rate of Women

One of the key factors driving frozen food market growth is an upsurge in the employment rate of women. This has led to a rise in the purchase of frozen and ready meals as women who are part of the workforce find it difficult to prepare meals on a daily basis.

However, a rise in consumer preference for fresh and natural foods may hamper industry expansion to a considerable extent.

Regional Insights:

Europe to Ace the Market Driven by Upsurge in the Purchasing Power of Consumers

The rising vegan population in Europe is expected to augment frozen food market share in the region. Europe is set to dominate the global market and is slated to register notable expansion over the projected period. The surge is driven by key growth factors comprising of change in food preferences, economic stability, and high consumer purchasing power.

The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to record a substantial growth over the projected period. The expansion is propelled by the surging consumer adoption of digital retailing platforms.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading Industry Players Enter Partnership Agreements to Strengthen Industry Position

Major market participants are centered on adopting an array of strategic deals for strengthening the positions of their businesses. These include partnership agreements, collaborations, and the launch of new products. Additional initiatives comprise acquisitions, mergers, the formation of alliances and R&D activities.

Speak to Our Analyst:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/frozen-food-market-104138

Detailed Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis Related to COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges amidst Pandemic Potential Opportunities due to this Global Crisis

Global Frozen Food Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type Frozen Ready Meals Frozen seafood & meat products Frozen snacks & bakery products Others By Distribution Channel Supermarket/Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Online Retail By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa

North America Frozen Food Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type Frozen Ready Meals Frozen seafood & meat products Frozen snacks & bakery products Others By Distribution Channel Supermarket/Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Online Retail By Country (Value) U.S By Type Frozen Ready Meals Frozen Seafood & Meat Products Frozen snacks & bakery products Others Canada By Type Frozen Ready Meals Frozen Seafood & Meat Products Frozen snacks & bakery products Others Mexico By Type Frozen Ready Meals Frozen Seafood & Meat Products Frozen snacks & bakery products Others



To be Continued…!

Inquire Before Buying:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/frozen-food-market-104138

Key Industry Development:

April 2021 – Troy Foods, the Tuber Group, and North Star Foods joined forces to establish REMS Frozen Foods. The new venture would provide extensive knowledge of the product and sourcing solutions to food providers and manufacturers.

Read Related Insights:

Frozen Yogurt Market to Reach USD 2.14 Billion in 2028; Emergence of New Stores Based on Self-serve Model Worldwide to Boost Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

GCC Food Service Market to Worth USD 62.25 Billion by 2030 | At a 8.87% of CAGR

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™