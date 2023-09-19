Demi Fine Jewelry Market Size to Hit USD 5.32 Billion by 2030 | 189 Pages Research Report

Pune, India, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global demi fine jewelry market size was valued at USD 2.90 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 3.10 billion in 2023 to USD 5.32 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.00% during the forecast period.

Demi fine jewelry is ornaments made with precious metals, such as sterling silver and vermeil gold. The demi-fine jewelry falls between cheap costume jewelry and expensive delicate jewelry. The low price range is set to propel the sale of demi-fine jewelry during the forecast period.

Fortune Business Insights™ mentioned this in a report titled “Demi Fine Jewelry Market, 2023-2030.”

Leading Players Featured in the Research Report:

Companies leading the demi fine jewelry market are Missoma (U.K.), Monica Vinader Ltd. (U.K.), Sarah & Sebastian Ltd. (Australia), Otiumberg (U.K.), Edge of Ember (U.K.), Loren Stewart (U.S.), Astley Clarke Limited (U.K.), Catbird (U.S.), Curteis (U.S.), WWAKE, Inc. (U.S.), and more.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 8.00% 2030 Value Projection USD 5.32 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 2.90 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 189 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type

By End User

By Sales Channel

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Demi Fine Jewelry Market Growth Drivers Increasing Disposable Consumer Income to Accelerate Product Sales Rising Fashion-Conscious Consumers to Increase Product Adoption Globally

Report Coverage-

The report offers:

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

The latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Drivers & Restraints-

Growing Disposable Consumer Income to Accelerate Market Growth

High disposable income and consumer affordability due to increased economic growth in developing and developed countries are driving the growth of demi fine jewelry market during the forecast period. During Indian festivals such as Lohri and Diwali, the demand for jewelry propels product adoption.

The European Union (EU) has implemented a directive to limit the use of nickel in jewelry products, such as bracelets, necklaces, and rings which may hamper the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact-

COVID-19 Pandemic Caused Import and Export Disruptions, Affecting the Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted demi fine jewelry import and export, which lowered the profitability of the manufacturers in 2020, affecting the demi fine jewelry market growth during the forecast period. The demand for demi-precious metals was also hampered owing to canceled events and parties, postponed weddings & engagements, and consumers losing income in 2020.

Segments-

Rising Demand for Trendy Jewelry to Propel Market Growth for Earrings

By type, the market is segmented into bracelets, earrings, necklaces, and rings. Due to the increasing demand for trendy jewelry and its growing popularity among women, the market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period. The rising consumer inclination toward earrings also propels the market growth over 2023-2030.

Rising Demand for Fusion Jewelry Designs amongst Women to Drive the Segment

Based on end user, the market is segmented into women and men. The women segment will dominate the demi fine jewelry market share and hold a significant market share over 2023-2030. The increasing trend of fusion jewelry that combines modern, ethnic, and traditional jewelry is driving the market during the forecast period.

Availability of Different Brands and Growing Consumer Preference to Aid Market Growth

Based on sales channel, the market is divided into offline store and online store. The offline store segment is estimated to dominate and hold the highest market share during the forecast period. The rising consumer preference and wide availability of various jewelry brands and physical verification to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Geographically, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Insights-

Increasing Levels of Disposable Income to Propel Market Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is estimated to have significant growth rate in the demi fine jewelry market share due to increasing demand for China, India, and Japan. With rapid rate of expansion of middle-class population and increase in the disposable income are set to drive the market growth.

European market growth during the forecast period is driven due to rising demand for fusion jewelry, including glass, wood, and metal.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focusing on Product Development to Drive the Market Development

Key market players focus on developing new and innovative products, including recycled metals, to fulfill the increasing consumer demand, driving market growth. The market is moderately competitive and is classified by internationally reputed and small market players.

Notable Industry Development

February 2021: U.S.-based jewelry manufacturer has launched a new demi fine jewelry with nine 1990s-inspired bracelets, hoops, and necklaces.

