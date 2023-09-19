Oxford BioTherapeutics to Participate in Panel Discussion at Boehringer Ingelheim’s Upcoming Transforming Science Day: Europe

The panel discussion will highlight OBT’s successful 10-year partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim and the foundations it has been built on

Oxford, UK, San Jose, Calif., 19th September 2023 - Oxford BioTherapeutics (OBT), a clinical stage oncology company with a pipeline of immuno-oncology and antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)-based therapies, announces that its Chief Executive Officer, Christian Rohlff, will participate in the panel discussion titled “It takes a village: A holistic approach to external innovation” at Boehringer Ingelheim’s upcoming Transforming Science Day: Europe. The panel discussion will take place on 2 October 2023 at 13:15 British Summer Time (BST) in London. Transforming Science Day is an event developed and funded by Boehringer Ingelheim.

Christian Rohlff will feature as a guest speaker. The discussion will focus specifically on OBT and Boehringer Ingelheim‘s successful 10-year partnership, which has seen two novel therapies for unmet cancer needs from discovery through to clinical trials, and the foundations that it has been built on.

The other panelists will consist of Boehringer Ingelheim’s R&D and Venture Fund leaders Detlev Mennerich, Global Head of Business Development & Licensing; Sebastian Kreuz, Executive Director; Florian Montel, Head of Open Science; and Mark Petronczki, Global Head of Research Beyond Borders.

The Transforming Science Day: Europe event will be hosted at The Francis Crick Institute, in London, and will also be streamed live on LinkedIn from 13:00 to 16:00 (BST).

To view the full agenda and for information on how to attend the event (in person or virtually), visit: https://www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/science-innovation/human-health-innovation/transforming-science-day-europe

About Oxford BioTherapeutics

Oxford BioTherapeutics (OBT) is a clinical stage oncology company with a pipeline of first-in-class immuno-oncology (IO) and antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) based therapies designed to fulfil major unmet patient needs in cancer therapeutics. These include bispecific, Chimeric Antigen Receptor T Cell (CAR-T), Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) and Antibody Dependent Cell-mediated Cytotoxicity (ADCC) therapeutics.

OBT's first clinical program, OBT076, initiated expansion in a US Clinical Trial in 2021 in patients with advanced or refractory solid tumors, including gastric, bladder, ovarian and lung cancer, where CD205 is overexpressed. Infiltration of tumors by immunosuppressive cells correlates with adverse outcomes (lower progression free and overall survival), suggesting that this process contributes to the progression of several cancers.

OBT’s proprietary OGAP® target discovery platform is based on one of the world’s largest proprietary cancer membrane proteomic databases, with data on over 5,000 cancer cell proteins providing unique, highly qualified oncology targets, of which three programs are in clinical development in the US and Europe. OBT's IO discovery process provides unique insights into the cancer-immune cell synapse and has identified several novel IO monoclonal and bispecific antibody candidates for cancer therapies.

OBT’s pipeline and development capabilities have been validated through multiple strategic partnerships including with Boehringer Ingelheim, ImmunoGen and our cell therapy research collaboration with Kite Pharma as well as other world leaders in antibody development (such as Amgen, WuXi, Medarex (BMS), Alere (Abbott) and BioWa). OBT has a strong oncology focused management team and board with significant experience in developing IO and antibody-based therapies.

