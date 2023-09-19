BTSE Lists impactMarket (PACT), Championing the Future of Social Impact Blockchain Projects

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTSE , a leading digital asset exchange, today unveiled the listing of impactMarket (PACT), a blockchain-driven social impact token issued on the Celo network. This new addition marks a pivotal step in BTSE's mission to bridge the realm of digital asset trading with transformative blockchain solutions.



impactMarket , a mission-centric application layer protocol, is designed to combat poverty swiftly and effectively. By leveraging blockchain technology, it has already made a significant difference in over 200+ unbanked and vulnerable communities across 25+ developing countries. The platform's native token, PACT, plays a crucial governance and incentive role in its ecosystem, allowing communities to establish their own Unconditional Basic Income (UBI) and access the Libera crypto wallet , Learn & Earn , and Microcredit features. This ensures a safety net for the most vulnerable, blending technology, economics, and social impact in a unique way.

Trading PACT offers a blend of financial investment and social impact. The rising interest in purpose-driven blockchain projects, potential rewards through the platform’s unique mechanisms, and the transparent, decentralized nature of impactMarket present a distinctive and rewarding opportunity for traders and social impact enthusiasts.

In tandem with the PACT listing, BTSE is rolling out a PACT trading campaign , granting users an opportunity to secure a share of a generous US$10,000 worth of PACT token prize pool. The campaign springs into action on September 19, 2023, at 6:00 PM (Singapore Time) and concludes on September 24, 2023, at 6:00 PM (Singapore Time). To join, users are required to trade a minimum of US$30 worth of PACT tokens.

BTSE remains at the forefront of the evolving cryptocurrency landscape, offering avenues that yield financial gains while also driving meaningful societal change. The introduction of PACT reinforces this dedication, setting the tone for the future of digital asset trading and social impact blockchain projects.

"Blockchain projects with a social impact focus are reshaping the way we view technology's role in societal change," said Henry Liu, CEO of BTSE. "By introducing PACT to our platform, we're providing our users with a unique opportunity to diversify their investments while contributing to a larger, transformative cause."

