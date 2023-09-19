Organic Flour Market Expected to Reach $3.52 Billion by 2027, Fueled by Product Innovation and Rising Consumption of Organic Food

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organic Flour Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global organic flour market is expected to grow from $2.76 billion in 2022 to $2.90 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%.

Over the forecast period until 2027, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9%, reaching $3.52 billion. This growth can be attributed to various factors, including increasing consumption of organic food, product innovations, and consumer interest in chemical-free, healthier options.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented based on various factors:

1. Types of Organic Flour:

Wheat Flour

Rice Flour

Maize Flour

Soya Flour

Others

2. Distribution Channels:

Specialist Retailers

Independent Stores

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Others

3. Applications:

Bakery Products

Restaurants

Households

Dietary Supplements

Other Applications

4. Region:

Asia-Pacific

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

North America

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Market Players

Key players in the organic flour market include Heartland Mill Inc., Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods, Lindley Mills Inc., Ardent Mills, Daybreak Mill, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Sunrise Flour Mill, Sresta Natural Bioproducts Pvt. Ltd., Yorkshire Organic Millers Limited, Fairhaven Organic Flour Mill, Conagra Brands Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., General Mills Inc., Willmar International Limited, Associated British Foods plc., Hindustan Unilever Limited, ITC Limited, Hayden Flour Mills LLC, and Grain Craft Inc.

Market Trends and Opportunities

Product Innovation: Product innovation is a key trend in the organic flour market, with major companies focusing on developing new products to cater to consumer preferences for healthier options. For instance, The King Arthur Baking Company introduced innovative products such as Keto Wheat Flour Blend, Baking Sugar Alternative, '00' Pizza Flour, Organic Rye Flour, and Gluten-Free Single Serve Dessert Cup flavors to meet various dietary needs.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the organic flour market in 2022. The region is expected to continue experiencing growth in organic flour consumption due to increasing consumer interest in organic and healthier food options.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.9 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $3.52 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Organic Flour Market Characteristics



3. Organic Flour Market Trends And Strategies



4. Organic Flour Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Organic Flour Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Organic Flour Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Organic Flour Market



5. Organic Flour Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Organic Flour Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Organic Flour Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Organic Flour Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Organic Flour Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Wheat

Rice

Maize

Soya

6.2. Global Organic Flour Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Specialist Retailers

Independent Stores

Hypermarkets And Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

6.3. Global Organic Flour Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Bakery Products

Restaurants

Household

Dietary Supplements

Other Application

7. Organic Flour Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Organic Flour Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Organic Flour Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uqvffh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment