Dental Caries Detectors Market Size to Surpass USD 586.0 Million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.6%

The growing awareness about dental caries among patients can spur opportunities for the global market. The need for accurate dental diagnostic tools for the detection of dental caries will incite the market's growth. Moreover, the requisite for effective and quick diagnosis of dental caries in developing nations will fuel demand for dental caries detectors, thus boosting the market.

Key Takeaways:

Increasing demand for advanced dental diagnostic tools to detect dental caries boost the global market's growth throughout the forecast period.

Growing prevalence of dental diseases will drive the market growth.

The increasing number of dental practitioners is also influencing the market growth.

Dental caries detectors market segment is anticipated to register a significant CAGR in the forecast period.

The market size in North America stood at USD 118.6 million in 2020.





Notable Development :

March 2019: KaVo Dental announced the amalgamation of VixWin Imaging software (3.6.0) with trans illumination caries detector system DEXIS CariVu to deliver additional functions CariVu image comparison with radiographs, intraoral photos, and CariVu imaging for a comprehensive look at patient’s dental health.





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

"Companies leading the global Dental Caries Detectors Market are KaVo Dental (Brea, California, U.S.), ACTEON Group (Mérignac, France), Dentsply Sirona. (Pennsylvania, U.S.), Quantum Dental Technologies Inc. (Toronto, Ontario, Canada), DentLight Inc. (Plano, Texas, U.S.), Air Techniques Inc. (New York, U.S.), AdDent, Inc. (Danbury, Connecticut, U.S.), Other Players"





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 10.6% 2028 Value Projection USD 586.0 Million Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 265.2 Million Historical Data 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 89 Segments covered By Product Type, By End-user, By Geography





Market Segments :

The Laser Fluorescence Caries Detector Segment to Hold Lion’s Share

Based on product type, the market is divided into laser fluorescence caries detector and transillumination caries detector segments. The laser fluorescence caries detector segment is expected to account for the largest share in the market. The growth is attributed to the introduction of technological advancements of the product.

Based on end-user, the market is classified into dental clinics, hospitals & ASC’s. The dental clinics are expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period due to the growing inclination towards dental clinics among dental practitioners.

Geographically, the global market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

By Product Type

Laser Fluorescence Caries Detector

Trans illumination Caries Detector

By End User

Dental Clinics

Hospitals & ASC’s

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of World





Driving Factor :

Development of Dental Clinics to Support Market Growth

The increasing number of dental practitioners and dental clinics in developing countries will enable the market's speedy expansion. According to the report published by the American dental association, there were around 182,000 dental clinics in the U.S., and more than 16,000 dental clinics were present in Canada in 2020. Likewise, as per the Office for National Statistics, around 12,000 dental clinics were active in the U.K in the year 2017.

Furthermore, the growing number of dental clinics will spur demand for dental diagnostic equipment, including caries detectors, which, in turn, will bolster the growth of the market. According to the report published by Indian Dental Association, the number of dental practitioners in India increased from 180,000 in 2012 to 300,000 in 2020. Also, the trend for dental schools among students in emerging countries such as China and India will incite the development of the market in the forthcoming years.

Increasing Cases of Dental Caries to Spur Business Opportunities

The increasing prevalence of dental infections is expected to drive market growth in the forthcoming years. Factors such as poor dental hygiene, lack of awareness about oral health, and sedentary lifestyles can cause severe dental infections. The surging prevalence of dental caries will boost the demand for dental caries detectors in the foreseeable future. According to the Journal of Clinical and Diagnostic Research, dental caries' prevalence varies from 49% to 83% across different countries.





Regional Insights :

Higher Adoption Advanced Diagnostic Devices to Bolster Growth in North America

The rising adoption of technologically advanced diagnostic devices and awareness about oral health will aid North America’s market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to observe significant growth during the forecast period due to the growing geriatric population in the region.

Europe is expected to expand and hold a considerable dental caries detectors market share due to the rising per capita healthcare expenditure in European countries.

Improving healthcare infrastructure is expected to stimulate business in the rest of the world.





Competitive Landscape :

Introduction of Innovative Products by Prominent Companies to Consolidate Market

The key players in the market are adopting numerous tactics to establish a strong footprint in the industry. The companies are introducing advanced and innovative products to give tough competition to other emerging companies. For instance, in October 2016, Air Techniques, Inc. unveiled CamX Triton HD, with an interchangeable head system that offers intraoral imaging and caries diagnosis features. This device claims to enhance the clinical workflow and communication of patients and dentists.







