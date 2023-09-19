Global Robotic Sensors Market Soars: Projected to Reach $3.52 Billion by 2027, Reflecting a 12.5% CAGR Amid Product Innovations

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotic Sensors Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global robotic sensors market is on a growth trajectory, with revenues expected to increase from $1.93 billion in 2022 to $2.20 billion in 2023, at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. The market is poised to continue expanding, reaching $3.52 billion in 2027, with a CAGR of 12.5%.

Key players in the robotic sensors market include Baumer group, FANUC Corporation, Futek advanced sensor technology Inc., Honeywell International Inc., ATI Industrial Automation Inc., Infineon Technologies, Omron Corporation, KEYENCE CORPORATION, TE Connectivity Ltd., Tekscan Automation Inc., Sensata technologies, Fanuc Corporation, Ams AG, CAPTRON Electronic GmbH, Cognex Corporation, DAIHEN Corporation, Datalogic S.p.A, Hans Truck GmbH and Co. KG, Carlo Gavazzi, and SICK AG.

Robotic Sensors Market Overview

Robotic sensors are specialized sensors designed for use in robotics and automation systems to measure the condition of robots and their surrounding environments. They provide critical information to robots, enabling them to interact with their environment effectively.

Key types of robotic sensors include force and torque sensors, temperature sensors, pressure sensors, position sensors, proximity sensors, vision sensors, and others. Force and torque sensors measure the applied force and torque on objects or surfaces. These sensors find applications across various industries, including aerospace and defense, automotive, process and packaging, logistics, and manufacturing.

Key Market Trends

Product innovation stands out as a significant trend in the robotic sensors market. Leading companies are focusing on creating innovative products to strengthen their market positions. In March 2022, Zebra Technologies, a US-based provider of enterprise asset intelligence solutions, acquired Matrox Imaging, a Canadian company specializing in imaging software, 3D sensors, and hardware solutions for machine vision and medical imaging. This acquisition expanded Zebra's portfolio of enterprise asset intelligence solutions by incorporating Matrox Imaging's machine vision and video analytics technologies.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the robotic sensors market in 2022, with North America and Europe also playing significant roles. The report covers regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Increasing Adoption of Robots for Automation

The growing adoption of robots for automation is expected to drive the robotic sensors market. Robots are machines programmed to perform tasks and are equipped with various sensors, actuators, and control systems. These sensors enable robots to interact with their environment and carry out tasks effectively. In 2021, there was a substantial increase in the installation of new industrial robots worldwide, with 517,385 units installed, representing a year-on-year growth rate of 31%. The total number of operational robots globally reached approximately 3.5 million units. The rising adoption of robots for automation is a key driver of the robotic sensors market.

