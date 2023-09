Eika Boligkreditt AS has selected Norway as its home member state pursuant to article 2(1)(i) of Directive 2004/109/EC. See attached form for further information.

For any questions please contact: Deputy CEO/CFO, Anders Mathisen; phone: (+47) 489 91 891; e-mail: ama@eika.no.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment