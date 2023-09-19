Global Secure File Transfer Market Expected to Reach $2.97 Billion by 2027, Driven by Technological Innovations and Increasing Demand for Data Security Solutions

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Secure File Transfer Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global secure file transfer market, valued at $1.88 billion in 2022, is projected to grow to $2.08 billion in 2023, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.29%. Over the forecast period from 2023 to 2027, the market is anticipated to reach $2.97 billion, sustaining a CAGR of 9.37%. This growth is driven by technological innovations and the increasing demand for secure data sharing solutions.

Secure file transfer technology involves the encryption and security measures implemented to protect data during transit. It ensures data confidentiality, integrity, and authenticity while sharing files within or between organizations, safeguarding sensitive information from unauthorized access.

Market Segmentation

The secure file transfer market can be segmented based on various factors:

1. Types of Secure File Transfer:

Business-to-Business (B2B)

Accelerated Transfer

Ad Hoc

Others

2. Deployment Models:

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Hybrid

3. Industries:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Logistics

Retail

Media and Entertainment

IT and Telecommunications

Government

Others

Key Market Trends and Opportunities

Technological Innovations: A significant trend in the secure file transfer market is the adoption of advanced technologies to enhance data security. Companies are investing in solutions like zero-trust file sharing technology, which employs encryption, password protection, and access control to achieve zero-trust data sharing. This technology ensures data remains secure even if shared through direct links.

A significant trend in the secure file transfer market is the adoption of advanced technologies to enhance data security. Companies are investing in solutions like zero-trust file sharing technology, which employs encryption, password protection, and access control to achieve zero-trust data sharing. This technology ensures data remains secure even if shared through direct links. Acquisitions and Expansions: Companies in the secure file transfer market are expanding their capabilities through acquisitions. For example, Redwood Software acquired Cerberus FTP, strengthening its ability to provide secure file transfer solutions for the secure and legal exchange of critical business data within an organization's technology ecosystem.

Regional Insights

North America: North America dominated the secure file transfer market in 2022. The region's mature IT infrastructure, high demand for secure data sharing solutions, and technological advancements contribute to its leadership in the market.

