Global Airport Baggage Screening Systems Market to Reach $3.95 Billion by 2027, Driven by Technological Advancements and Rising Air Travel Demand

The global airport baggage screening systems market, valued at $2.90 billion in 2022, is anticipated to grow to $3.10 billion in 2023, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. Over the forecast period from 2023 to 2027, the market is expected to reach $3.95 billion at a CAGR of 6.2%. This growth is driven by technological advancements, increased demand for air travel, and innovations in security screening equipment.

This market involves security scanning equipment used in airports to examine both carry-on and checked baggage for prohibited items, enhancing the safety of air travel. The screening process often involves the use of radiation-emitting equipment, such as X-ray machines, to scan and detect potential threats in baggage.

Market Segmentation

The airport baggage screening systems market can be segmented based on various factors:

1. Types of Products:

Advanced Imaging Systems

Computed Tomography (CT) Systems

Explosive Detection Systems

X-ray Systems

2. Baggage Types:

Holding Baggage

Cabin Baggage

3. Applications:

Civil Airports

Commercial Airports

4. Region:

Asia-Pacific

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

North America

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Market Trends and Opportunities

Technological Advancements: A significant trend in the airport baggage screening systems market is the continuous development of advanced technologies. Companies are investing in innovative solutions, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and 3D imaging, to improve baggage screening accuracy and efficiency. For instance, Thales launched HELIXVIEW, a compact and lightweight cabin baggage explosive detection system that integrates AI and 3D imaging for enhanced security and passenger convenience.

Regional Insights

North America: North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the airport baggage screening systems market. The region has a significant demand for air travel, and airports are continuously upgrading their security systems to meet evolving threats.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.1 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $3.95 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global

