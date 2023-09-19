Global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Report 2023-2027: Market to grow by $7.17 Billion - Expansion of MDI Production Capacity Fueling Growth

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) market is forecasted to grow by USD 7.17 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.97% %

This study identifies the initiatives for expansion of MDI production capacity as one of the prime reasons driving the methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) market growth during the next few years.

The market is driven by growing demand for MDI from emerging economies, increased demand from the construction industry in emerging markets, and accelerating demand for rigid foams. Also, rising investment in infrastructure development and development of eco-friendly rigid foams will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report.

Also, the methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Market Positioning of Key Vendors

BASF SE

Changzhou JLON Composite Co. Ltd.

Chongqing ChangFeng Chemical Co. Ltd

Covestro AG

Dow Chemical Co.

Everchem Specialty Chemicals

Gomati Impex Pvt Ltd

Hexion Inc.

Huntsman International LLC

Isotherm Puf Panel Pvt. Ltd.

Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

Kurmy Corp.

Lanxess AG

Redox Ltd.

Sadara Chemical Co.

Shilpa Chemspec International Pvt. Ltd.

Shri Salasar Traders

Tosoh Corp.

Wanhua Chemical Group Co Ltd

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) market 2017 - 2021

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Furniture and interiors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Electronics and appliances - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user



7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Rigid foam - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 CASE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Flexible foam - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by Product



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis

