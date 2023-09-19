Insights into the $25+ Billion Cloud Services Brokerage Market: Analysis by Service Type, Platform, Deployment Model, Organization Size, End User - Global Forecast to 2028

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Services Brokerage Market by Service Type, Platform, Deployment Model, Organization Size, End User, and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cloud services brokerage market size reached US$ 10.11 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 25.82 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.80% during 2023-2028.

The cloud services brokerage market analysis report offers a thorough breakdown of this market's dynamics, focusing on various service types, including integration and support, automation and orchestration, billing and provisioning, migration and customization, security and compliance, and more. Integration and support emerge as the dominant segment in this landscape.

The market's growth is propelled by the rise of cloud-based services, the widespread adoption of cutting-edge technologies like AI, big data analytics, and IoT, as well as continuous innovation and technological advancements.

Cloud services brokerage (CSB) plays a pivotal role in the IT ecosystem and business operations, offering intermediary services to help organizations effectively manage and integrate cloud services from multiple providers. This encompasses a spectrum of services such as cloud service selection, integration, customization, migration, security, governance, compliance, and management.

CSB serves as a crucial liaison between organizations and cloud service providers, enabling them to harness the benefits of diverse cloud services while effectively handling risks, controlling costs, and managing complexity. By providing a unified point of contact for organizations to access and oversee their cloud services, CSB enhances operational efficiency and productivity.

With North America leading the charge, the global cloud services brokerage market has witnessed robust growth. Factors fueling the North American market include the increasing adoption of cloud computing by businesses, the growing utilization of IoT and AI technologies, and a continuous stream of technological innovations.

The report also offers an extensive examination of the competitive landscape within the global cloud services brokerage market. It includes insights into market structure, key player market share, competitive positioning, top-performing strategies, a competitive dashboard, and company assessment quadrant. Detailed profiles of major companies in this sector are also provided for a comprehensive overview.

Cloud Services Brokerage Market Trends:



The widespread adoption of cloud computing is primarily driving the product demand, as an increasing number of organizations are seeking assistance with managing their complex and diverse cloud environments. Consequently, the rising demand for cloud security and compliance is creating a favorable outlook for the market.

Moreover, the growing demand among various industrial verticals for hybrid IT and multi-cloud management to improve performance and output and reduce enterprise costs are contributing to the market growth. Besides this, the implementation of numerous favorable government initiatives supporting the development of cloud infrastructure is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

In addition to this, ongoing advancements and the emergence of innovative new technologies, such as big data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT), are presenting remunerative growth opportunities for the market.

Furthermore, the rising levels of urbanization, expanding industrialization, the continuous introduction of innovative products, such as home automation, and the proliferation of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the world are positively impacting the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Accenture Public Limited Company

ActivePlatform Limited

Arrow Electronics Inc

Atos SE

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

International Business Machines Corporation

NTT Data Inc. (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation)

Tech Mahindra Limited

Wipro Limited

Key Market Segmentation:

Deployment Model Insights:Public represented the largest segment.

Private

Public

Hybrid

End User Insights: IT and telecom represented the largest segment.

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare

Consumer Goods and Retail

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Others

Service Type Insights:

Integration and Support

Automation and Orchestration

Billing and Provisioning

Migration and Customization

Security and Compliance

Others

Platform Insights:

Internal Brokerage Enablement

External Brokerage Enablement

Organization Size Insights:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Regional Insights:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

