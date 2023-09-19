Insights into the $25+ Billion Cloud Services Brokerage Market: Analysis by Service Type, Platform, Deployment Model, Organization Size, End User - Global Forecast to 2028

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Services Brokerage Market by Service Type, Platform, Deployment Model, Organization Size, End User, and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cloud services brokerage market size reached US$ 10.11 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 25.82 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.80% during 2023-2028.
The cloud services brokerage market analysis report offers a thorough breakdown of this market's dynamics, focusing on various service types, including integration and support, automation and orchestration, billing and provisioning, migration and customization, security and compliance, and more. Integration and support emerge as the dominant segment in this landscape.
The market's growth is propelled by the rise of cloud-based services, the widespread adoption of cutting-edge technologies like AI, big data analytics, and IoT, as well as continuous innovation and technological advancements.
Cloud services brokerage (CSB) plays a pivotal role in the IT ecosystem and business operations, offering intermediary services to help organizations effectively manage and integrate cloud services from multiple providers. This encompasses a spectrum of services such as cloud service selection, integration, customization, migration, security, governance, compliance, and management.
CSB serves as a crucial liaison between organizations and cloud service providers, enabling them to harness the benefits of diverse cloud services while effectively handling risks, controlling costs, and managing complexity. By providing a unified point of contact for organizations to access and oversee their cloud services, CSB enhances operational efficiency and productivity.
With North America leading the charge, the global cloud services brokerage market has witnessed robust growth. Factors fueling the North American market include the increasing adoption of cloud computing by businesses, the growing utilization of IoT and AI technologies, and a continuous stream of technological innovations.
The report also offers an extensive examination of the competitive landscape within the global cloud services brokerage market. It includes insights into market structure, key player market share, competitive positioning, top-performing strategies, a competitive dashboard, and company assessment quadrant. Detailed profiles of major companies in this sector are also provided for a comprehensive overview.
Cloud Services Brokerage Market Trends:
The widespread adoption of cloud computing is primarily driving the product demand, as an increasing number of organizations are seeking assistance with managing their complex and diverse cloud environments. Consequently, the rising demand for cloud security and compliance is creating a favorable outlook for the market.
Moreover, the growing demand among various industrial verticals for hybrid IT and multi-cloud management to improve performance and output and reduce enterprise costs are contributing to the market growth. Besides this, the implementation of numerous favorable government initiatives supporting the development of cloud infrastructure is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.
In addition to this, ongoing advancements and the emergence of innovative new technologies, such as big data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT), are presenting remunerative growth opportunities for the market.
Furthermore, the rising levels of urbanization, expanding industrialization, the continuous introduction of innovative products, such as home automation, and the proliferation of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the world are positively impacting the market growth.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global cloud services brokerage market performed so far, and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global cloud services brokerage market?
- What is the impact of each driver, restraint, and opportunity on the global cloud services brokerage market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- Which countries represent the most attractive cloud services brokerage market?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the service type?
- Which is the most attractive service type in the cloud services brokerage market?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the platform?
- Which is the most attractive platform in the cloud services brokerage market?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment model?
- Which is the most attractive deployment model in the cloud services brokerage market?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?
- Which is the most attractive organization size in the cloud services brokerage market?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?
- Which is the most attractive end user in the cloud services brokerage market?
- What is the competitive structure of the global cloud services brokerage market?
- Who are the key players/companies in the global cloud services brokerage market?
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|145
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$10.11 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$25.82 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|16.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Competitive Landscape:
- Accenture Public Limited Company
- ActivePlatform Limited
- Arrow Electronics Inc
- Atos SE
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
- Fujitsu Limited
- International Business Machines Corporation
- NTT Data Inc. (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation)
- Tech Mahindra Limited
- Wipro Limited
Key Market Segmentation:
Deployment Model Insights:Public represented the largest segment.
- Private
- Public
- Hybrid
End User Insights: IT and telecom represented the largest segment.
- IT and Telecom
- BFSI
- Government and Public Sector
- Healthcare
- Consumer Goods and Retail
- Manufacturing
- Energy and Utilities
- Others
Service Type Insights:
- Integration and Support
- Automation and Orchestration
- Billing and Provisioning
- Migration and Customization
- Security and Compliance
- Others
Platform Insights:
- Internal Brokerage Enablement
- External Brokerage Enablement
Organization Size Insights:
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
Regional Insights:
North America
- United States
- Canada
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
