Global Coffee Beans Industry Report 2023: Market to Grow by Over $13.5 Billion by 2028 - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

The global coffee beans market has witnessed substantial growth, reaching a market size of US$ 31.0 billion in 2022, and is projected to continue its upward trajectory, expected to reach US$ 44.6 billion by 2028. This growth represents a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Coffee beans come in various types, with Arabica beans known for their aromatic, elongated shape, and Robusta beans offering a bitter flavor, commonly used in espresso and instant coffees. These versatile beans find applications in a wide range of products, from chocolates, body scrubs, muffins, cookies, to cakes.

Coffee beans are renowned for their rich antioxidant content and anti-inflammatory properties, offering protection against various diseases. They contribute to reducing the risk of conditions like diabetes, Parkinson's disease, and skin cancer, while also supporting anti-inflammatory responses, bolstering the immune system, aiding in weight management, and enhancing mood and energy levels.

The thriving global food and beverage (F&B) industry plays a pivotal role in driving market growth. Coffee beans are integral to an array of hot and cold beverages served at numerous coffee shops worldwide. Their adoption is further propelled by the presence of essential minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants, offering health benefits such as cellular protection.

In response to growing health consciousness among consumers, the market has witnessed the emergence of organic coffee, cultivated naturally without pesticides and artificial fertilizers, garnering substantial consumer interest and boosting market growth.

Technological advancements have also made a significant impact, with the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) to monitor and control environmental variables during coffee cultivation, positively influencing market growth.

Factors like increasing consumer spending power, robust e-commerce promotions, and heightened demand in the pharmaceutical sector are anticipated to drive sustained market growth.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global coffee beans market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global coffee beans market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global coffee beans market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 143 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $31 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $44.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

Backyard Beans Coffee Company

Caribou Coffee Company Inc.

Coffee Bean Direct LLC

Death Wish Coffee Co.

Gold Coffee Company

Hawaiian Isles Kona Coffee Co.

illycaffe S.p.A.

La Colombe Coffee Roasters

Luigi Lavazza S.p.A.

Starbucks Coffee Company

The Coffee Bean Company

The East India Company Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Product:

Arabica

Robusta

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by End User:

Personal Care

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceutical

