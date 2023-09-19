Global Functional Food Market Report 2023: A $305+ Billion Industry by 2028 from $207.7 Billion in 2022 - Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Functional Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global functional food market size reached US$ 207.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 305.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during 2023-2028.



The functional food industry is on the rise, offering a range of processed products designed to promote health and reduce the risk of diseases. This category includes a diverse array of items such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, seafood, and more.

Notably, there's a growing market for sports nutrition products aimed at enhancing athletes' performance, including creatine and whey protein-based functional foods. Additionally, the demand for functional foods that mitigate the risk of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases is on the upswing, driven by heightened health awareness and a focus on healthy eating habits.

The trend of on-the-go snacking is also contributing to market growth. Key players are leveraging social media to promote their unique products, further fueling demand. Furthermore, the rising interest in probiotic foods for digestive health and the adoption of innovative technologies in product formulation are expected to bolster market expansion in the future.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 144 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $277.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $305.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 1.6% Regions Covered Global

