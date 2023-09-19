Global Animation Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028: North America Leads Animation Innovation - Disney, Pixar, and DreamWorks Propel the Industry

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Animation Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global animation market is on a trajectory of significant growth, with an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.34%. This will take the market from an estimated US$369.014 billion in 2021 to a projected US$531.237 billion in 2028.

Animation Market Overview:

The animation market is a thriving industry that revolves around creating and distributing animated content for various platforms, including television, film, video games, and online streaming services. It caters to diverse audiences, from children to adults, and has experienced remarkable growth due to the increasing demand for high-quality content worldwide.

Market Trends:

Several key trends are driving the animation market:

Diverse Content Demand: The demand for animation content has expanded significantly. It's no longer limited to children but caters to audiences of all ages. Streaming services have contributed to this diversification. Cost-Effective Production: Animation is cost-effective compared to live-action content. It requires fewer resources and allows studios to create high-quality content efficiently. Growing Video Game Industry: Video games require substantial animation content, including characters, environments, and visual effects. The rise of complex and realistic games has boosted the demand for quality animation. Technology Advancements: Advancements like real-time rendering, AI and ML automation, cloud-based tools, and AR/VR animations have enhanced the possibilities and quality of animation.

Market Developments:

Several key developments in the animation industry have contributed to its growth:

Studios like DreamWorks Animation have produced successful animated films like "Shrek" and "How to Train Your Dragon."

Video game developers like CD Projekt Red released titles like "Cyberpunk 2077," driving animation demand.

Companies like Rodeo FX have leveraged Microsoft Azure HPC + AI for agility.

Greenpeace partnered with AARDMAN ANIMATIONS LTD to create an animated short about ocean conditions.

Cinesite's acquisition of FX3X strengthened its personnel pool for VFX in feature films and TV.

3D Computer Animation: This segment is experiencing robust growth due to technological advancements, increased popularity of animated films and series, and the gaming industry's expansion.

North America Dominance: North America, led by the USA, is a major player in the global animation market. Prominent studios like Disney, Pixar, and DreamWorks drive innovation.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented based on type, component, deployment model, industry, and geography.

Type:

Traditional

2D Vector-Based

3D Computer

Motion Graphics

Stop Motion

Component:

Software

Services

Deployment Model:

On-Premise

Cloud

Industry:

Media and Entertainment

Education

Retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others

Key Companies:

Serif Ltd.

DWANGO Co. Ltd.

Blender Foundation

Synfig Studio

Toon Boom Animation Inc.

Adobe Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

iPi Soft LLC.

Clara.io (Exocortex Technologies Inc.)

Smith Micro Software Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2021 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $369.01 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $531.24 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global



