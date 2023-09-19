Global Cartoning Machines Market Report 2023: Key Players like Bosch, Tetra Pak, and Cama Group Leading the Market

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cartoning Machines: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Cartoning Machines Market to Reach $7 Billion by 2030



The global market for Cartoning Machines estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Top-Load, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.7% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the End-Load segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR



The Cartoning Machines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 2.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR.

Market Scope

The global market for cartoning machines is characterized by its expansive reach across diverse geographic regions and product categories. In recent years, this market has experienced significant growth, with a strong outlook projected from 2022 to 2030, with a focus on regions such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

This growth is reflected in annual sales figures and compound annual growth rates (CAGR). The market is segmented into product categories including Top-Load, End-Load, Wrap-Around, Horizontal, Vertical, and serves various industries including Food, Beverage, Healthcare, Personal Care, Homecare, and Other End-Uses. Historical data from 2014 to 2021 offers insights into past market trends, and a 16-year perspective spanning 2014, 2023, and 2030 provides a percentage breakdown of value sales for different regions and product categories.

This comprehensive analysis forms the foundation for understanding the dynamics and potential opportunities within the global cartoning machines market.

Market Overview



Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Cartoning Machines - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

What's New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and the publisher's Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured)

ADCO Manufacturing

Bradman Lake Group Ltd.

Cama Group

Coesia SpA

Douglas Machine, Inc.

Econocorp Inc.

Hangzhou Youngsun Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd.

I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche SpA

IWK Verpackungstechnik GmbH

Jacob White Packaging Ltd.

Korber Medipak System North America, Inc.

Marchesini Group SpA

Molins PLC

Omori Machinery Co., Ltd.

Optima Packaging Group GmbH

Pakona Engineers (India) Pvt. Ltd.

PMI KYOTO Packaging Systems

Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH

Rovema GmbH

Shibuya Corporation

Tetra Pak International SA

Triangle Package Machinery Company



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 258 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/idtdw5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment