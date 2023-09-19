Global Profilometers Market Report 2023-2030: Key Players AMETEK, Bruker, KLA-Tencor and Schaefer Technologie Drive Global Profilometers Market Growth

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Profilometers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Profilometers Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2030



The global market for Profilometers estimated at US$826.8 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Contact, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.5% CAGR and reach US$622.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Contact segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $225.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR



The Profilometers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$225.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$230.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 3.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.

Market Scope

The global market for profilometers is the subject of comprehensive analysis across various geographic regions and product categories. Over the years, this market has shown noteworthy growth trends. Recent data from 2022 through 2030 indicates a positive outlook, with a focus on regions such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

This growth trajectory is evident through independent analyses of annual sales in US$ thousand and the corresponding compound annual growth rates (CAGR). The market segments include 2D, 3D, and other applications, with historical data from 2014 through 2021 providing valuable insights into past market dynamics. A 16-year perspective covering 2014, 2023, and 2030 offers a percentage breakdown of value sales across different regions and product categories.

Moreover, the market segments further include contact, non-contact, contact or pseudo, optical, semiconductors, mechanical, and automotive applications, each contributing to the diversity and depth of this profilometers market analysis. This comprehensive assessment forms the foundation for understanding the market dynamics and potential opportunities in the global profilometers industry.

Market Overview

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 222 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $826.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1100 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Global

