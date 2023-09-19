Global Smart Bullets Market Report 2023-2030: China's Smart Bullets Market Surges Aiming for $278.8 Million by 2030

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Bullets: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Smart Bullets Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2030



The global market for Smart Bullets estimated at US$540.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Guided Smart Bullets, one of the segments analyzed in the report is projected to record 16.2% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Self-guided Smart Bullets segment is readjusted to a revised 11.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $163.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.2% CAGR



The Smart Bullets market in the U.S. is estimated at US$163.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$278.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.4% and 12.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.6% CAGR.

Market Scope

The global market for smart bullets is the subject of in-depth analysis across various geographic regions and product categories. This market has experienced noteworthy growth trends and is expected to continue expanding from 2022 to 2030 in regions such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Independent analyses of annual sales in US$ thousand and the corresponding compound annual growth rates (CAGR) provide insights into the market's trajectory. The market segments include guided smart bullets, self-guided smart bullets, airborne, land-based, and naval applications.

A forward-looking 8-year perspective covering 2023 and 2030 offers a percentage breakdown of value sales across different regions and product categories. This comprehensive assessment forms the basis for understanding the market dynamics and potential opportunities in the global smart bullets industry, with historical data from 2014 through 2030 providing valuable insights into past market trends.

Market Overview

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 244 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $540.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1600 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.5% Regions Covered Global

