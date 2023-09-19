Hoiana Resort & Golf Shines at ITE HCMC 2023: A Display of Elegance and Excellence

HOI AN, Vietnam, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hoiana Resort & Golf, a premier beachfront integrated resort in Vietnam, made a notable impression at the 17th International Travel Expo (ITE) 2023, held in Ho Chi Minh City from September 7th to 9th. The event featured over 200 exhibitors, attracted an impressive 15,000 visitors, and garnered attention from more than 20 international media outlets.



ITE 2023, recognized as one of Asia's prominent travel and tourism exhibitions, brought together exhibitors from 30 provinces, providing a dynamic platform for promoting tourism and establishing essential partnerships.

Hoiana Resort & Golf eagerly participated in this prestigious event as an exhibitor to present our top-tier facilities and latest offerings to travel and hospitality partners, as well as the enthusiastic general public. Our presence at ITE 2023 reflects our unwavering commitment to promoting tourism, with a particular focus on the captivating Quang Nam Province.

Throughout the three-day event, our dedicated sales team conducted over 100 appointments, warmly welcoming delegates and introducing them to the distinctive experiences available at Hoiana Resort & Golf. As a token of appreciation to our valued visitors, we hosted daily lucky draws, enhancing the experience for attendees who had the chance to win luxurious accommodation vouchers, complimentary golf rounds, dining gift certificates, and enticing giveaways.

In a significant achievement, our meticulously designed exhibition booth received the 'Best Booth' award from ITE HCMC 2023, reaffirming our steadfast commitment to excellence in all aspects of our operation.

Looking ahead to the future, Hoiana Resort & Golf remains resolute in our promise to deliver memorable experiences and to continually set new standards for luxury leisure and golf. We extend our gratitude to all those who visited our booth at ITE 2023 and express our sincere appreciation to the organizers for orchestrating a truly remarkable event.

About Hoiana Resort & Golf:

Hoiana Resort & Golf, Vietnam's pre-eminent luxurious integrated resort, is located on the pristine coastline near the UNESCO World Heritage Site in Hoi An, Vietnam. Being the only integrated resort in Vietnam to be ranked in third place in Integrated Resort Category in the 2023 Travel+Leisure Asia Pacific Luxury Awards, the stunning 4-kilometer beachfront complex features four luxury hotels - Hoiana Hotel & Suites, offering 141 beautifully appointed suites; New World Hoiana Hotel, with 476 guestrooms; New World Hoiana Beach Resort, boasting 330 elegantly and sustainably designed rooms and suites; and Rosewood Hoi An (opening soon). Additionally, Hoiana Residences provides a home away from home with 270 luxuriously and spaciously appointed apartments overlooking lush gardens or the East Sea.

The integrated resort is also home to more than 10 world-class restaurants serving over 12 types of cuisines, from authentic Vietnamese, Korean, Chinese, and international flavors. It also provides cutting-edge gaming entertainment with over 140 tables and 300 electronic games offering a variety of exhilarating gaming options.

The resort also boasts a magnificent 18-hole golf course designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr., the Hoiana Shores Golf Club. The 71-par links course offers one of the most compelling golf experiences in South East Asia and challenges players with a rewarding game. The clubhouse, spanning over 6,000 sq.m., is set to be one of the largest clubhouses in Asia and hosts a comprehensive suite of facilities. The course garnered many accolades including the “2023 Top 100: Best Golf Courses in the World” by Today's Golfer, “Best Golf Course in Vietnam 2022” and “Top 10 Best Golf Course in Vietnam 2022” by Vietnam Golf & Leisure Awards and placed 15th among the ‘Top 100 Golf Courses in Asia’ in an accolade jointly organized by Golf Travel Korea and Golf Travel China. Highly regarded as the “Oscars” of the global golf club industry, the Asian Golf Awards honored Hoiana Resort & Golf as the “Best Golf Resort in Asia Pacific” and awarded Hoiana Shores as the “Best Golf Course in Vietnam” in Nov 2022.

Hoiana has completed its first phase of an overall $4 billion development project, encompassing 1000-hectares of land just south of Hoi An, Quảng Nam. With an ambitious development plan in the pipeline, Hoiana will continue to set a new benchmark for luxurious tourism in Vietnam while balancing its cultural heritage, to bring economic prosperity and opportunity to the central province of Quang Nam.

