Global Fortified Rice Market Report 2023-2030: Key Players BASF, Cargill, General Mills and Wilmar International Drive Market Growth

Global Fortified Rice Market to Reach $30.2 Billion by 2030



The global market for Fortified Rice estimated at US$19 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Vitamins, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.9% CAGR and reach US$16.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Minerals segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.7% CAGR



The Fortified Rice market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 4.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.

The data presented provides a comprehensive analysis of the global fortified rice market. It spans various geographic regions and key product categories, including vitamins, minerals, other micronutrients, drying, extrusion, coating & encapsulation, and other technologies. The analysis includes recent past, current, and future sales figures, with corresponding compound annual growth rates (CAGR) for the years 2022 through 2030 and historical data from 2014 to 2021.

Additionally, a 16-year perspective is offered, showcasing the percentage breakdown of value sales for fortified rice and its components across different regions for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030. The distribution channels for fortified rice products, such as modern trade, convenience stores, departmental stores, drug stores, online stores, and other distribution channels, are also analyzed. This comprehensive data enables a deeper understanding of market trends and potential growth opportunities within the fortified rice industry.

Select Competitors (Total 63 Featured)

BASF SE

Buhler AG

Bunge Ltd.

Cargill, Inc.

General Mills, Inc.

Wilmar International Ltd.

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and the publisher's Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 334 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $19 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $30.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global





