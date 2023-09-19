Global Spirodiclofen Market Report 2023-2030: Featuring Key Players Bayer CropScience and DuPont - Japan and Canada Witness Steady Growth

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spirodiclofen: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Spirodiclofen Market to Reach $240.2 Million by 2030



The global market for Spirodiclofen estimated at US$164.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$240.2 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $44 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR



The Spirodiclofen market in the U.S. is estimated at US$44 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$52.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.

Market Scope

This data provides valuable insights into the Spirodiclofen global market. It includes forecasts for Spirodiclofen market values in US dollars across different regions and countries from 2022 to 2030, offering a glimpse into expected market growth and distribution.

Additionally, historical market data from 2014 to 2021 is presented, allowing for an analysis of past trends and market fluctuations.

Furthermore, a comparison of Spirodiclofen market share across key geographic regions in 2014, 2022, and 2030 highlights evolving market dynamics and shifts in regional market dominance.

Lastly, the annual sales of Spirodiclofen in US dollars for the years 2014 through 2030 are summarized, providing a comprehensive overview of market performance over this 16-year period, including trends, growth patterns, and potential opportunities or challenges within the Spirodiclofen market.

Market Overview

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Spirodiclofen - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 196 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $164.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $240.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global

