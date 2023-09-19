Global Smart Materials Market 2023-2028: Biomedical Applications Propel Smart Materials Market Amidst Growing Health Concerns

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Materials Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart materials market reached a size of US$ 52.6 billion in 2022. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach US$ 97.3 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% during 2023-2028.

Smart Materials Overview:

Smart materials are engineered materials that can alter their mechanical and physical properties under externally controllable fields. These materials are available in various forms, from carbon nanotubes and graphene to inorganic nanoparticles and conducting polymers. They possess unique characteristics such as selectivity, immediacy, and the ability to respond to stimuli like electrical signals. As a result, they find applications across various industries.

Market Trends:

Several trends are shaping the smart materials market:

Protective Clothing: The adoption of smart materials in protective clothing is on the rise due to the need for workplace safety and protection from hazardous conditions. Biomedical Applications: The demand for localized and need-based systems in biomedical applications, such as cancer targeting, controlled drug delivery, and biosensors, is growing. This is driven by increasing chronic diseases and trauma injuries. Energy-Efficient Buildings: Smart materials are being combined with traditional construction materials to create structures that adapt to atmospheric conditions, making buildings more energy-efficient. Biopolymers: Research and development efforts are increasing to develop smart materials using biopolymers, which are biocompatible and biodegradable. These materials have applications in artificial muscles, biomimetic robots, and reconfigurable lens systems.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented based on product, application, and end-use industry.

By Product:

Piezoelectric Materials

Shape Memory Materials

Electrostrictive Materials

Magnetostrictive Materials

Phase Change Materials

Electrochromic Materials

Others

By Application:

Transducer

Actuators and Motors

Sensors

Structural Materials

Others

By End Use Industry:

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Industrial

Others

Regional Breakdown:

The report provides regional insights into the smart materials market, including regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the smart materials market include APC International Ltd, Arkema S.A, Confluent Medical Technologies, CTS Corporation, Gentex Corporation, Johnson Matthey, Kyocera Corporation, Meggitt PLC, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Piezo Kinetics Inc. (The Crest Group Incorporated), SAGE Electrochromics Inc. (Saint-Gobain S.A.), and Solvay S.A.

Key Questions Answered:

What was the global smart materials market size in 2022? What is the expected growth rate of the global smart materials market from 2023 to 2028? How has COVID-19 impacted the smart materials market? What are the key drivers of the smart materials market? How is the market segmented based on application and end-use industry? Which regions are significant in the smart materials market? Who are the key players in the smart materials market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 146 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $52.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $97.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.8% Regions Covered Global

