Pharvaris To Participate in the 2023 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

ZUG, Switzerland, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to treat and prevent hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks, will attend the 2023 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference, taking place in New York from September 26-28, 2023. Pharvaris management will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, September 26, from 2:10-2:40 p.m. ET.



A live audio webcast of the 2023 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference fireside chat will be available on the Investors section of the Pharvaris website at: https://ir.pharvaris.com/news-events/events-presentations. A replay will be available on Pharvaris’ website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Pharvaris

Building on its deep-seated roots in HAE, Pharvaris is a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to treat and prevent HAE attacks. By directly pursuing this clinically proven therapeutic target with novel small molecules, the Pharvaris team aspires to offer people with all sub-types of HAE efficacious, safe, and easy-to-administer alternatives to treat attacks, both on-demand and prophylactically. The company brings together the best talent in the industry with deep expertise in rare diseases and HAE. For more information, visit https://pharvaris.com/.