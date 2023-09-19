Global Herbal Nutraceuticals Market 2023 - 2030: Key Players Bio Botanica, Nature's Bounty, Pure Encapsulations and Now Foods Leading the Herbal Nutraceuticals Industry

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Herbal Nutraceuticals Market, By Product Type, By Nature, By Form, By Sales Channels, and By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global herbal nutraceuticals market is experiencing rapid growth as consumers increasingly turn to natural products to maintain their health and well-being. Herbal nutraceuticals, a subset of functional foods and dietary supplements, offer various health benefits and are used in applications such as dietary supplements and cosmetics.

The market's growth is driven by rising consumer awareness of the advantages of herbal extracts and supplements, along with concerns about the potential adverse effects of chemical-based nutraceuticals.

Despite this growth, the high cost of herbal and organic products could pose a challenge to the market.

Key Features of the Study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global herbal nutraceuticals market, including market size (in US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), with 2022 as the base year.

It explores potential revenue opportunities across different segments and presents attractive investment proposition matrices for the market.

The study offers key insights into market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players.

Profiles of key market players are included, featuring company highlights, product portfolios, key achievements, financial performance, and strategies.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Herbal Nutraceuticals Market, By Product Type:

Ginger

Garlic

Turmeric

Aloe Vera

Green Tea

Others

By Nature:

Conventional

Organic

Global Herbal Nutraceuticals Market, By Form:

Capsules & Tablets

Powder

Liquid

Others

Global Herbal Nutraceuticals Market, By Sales Channel:

Pharmacy

Online store

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Others

Global Herbal Nutraceuticals Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of World

Company Profiles:

Bio Botanica, Inc

Gaia Herbs Farm

Herbochem

Nature's Bounty

NUTRAMARKS, INC.

Now foods

OREGON'S WILD HARVEST

Pharmaca

Pure Encapsulations, LLC

Sydler India Pvt

This comprehensive report provides valuable insights for decision-makers regarding product launches, technology upgrades, market expansion, and marketing strategies.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 155 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $33.75 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $60.34 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8tr2iz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment