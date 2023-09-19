Famous French Perfume Brand HOMFE Unveils KING 55 and QUEEN 55: A Royal Fragrance Experience

PARIS, FRANCE, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the famous French perfume brand HOMFE has launched their KING 55 and QUEEN 55 series. In the realm of luxury perfumes, French brand HOMFE has always been synonymous with sophistication, elegance, and timeless appeal. HOMFE has consistently delighted fragrance connoisseurs with its exceptional creations. Now, in a move that's set to captivate perfume enthusiasts around the world, HOMFE has introduced not one, but two distinct fragrance lines: KING 55 for men and QUEEN 55 for women. (https://youtu.be/kn-X4w-K2gs?feature=shared)









A Royal Heritage

HOMFE, known for its dedication to preserving the art of French perfumery, has chosen a name that exudes regal charm for its latest releases. The KING 55 and QUEEN 55 lines are not just perfumes; they are olfactory experiences that transport wearers to a world of opulence and refinement.





KING 55: A Scent Fit for Royalty (20 ml $150 - 50ml $200 - 100ml $300)

The KING 55 line represents the epitome of masculinity and strength. Crafted with the utmost care and precision, each fragrance in this collection is a testament to the artistry of HOMFE's master perfumers.

1. Imperial Essence: The flagship fragrance of the KING 55 collection, Imperial Essence, is a captivating blend of spices, woodsy notes, and rare oriental ingredients. It opens with the zest of bergamot and black pepper, transitioning to a heart of oud and patchouli, and finally settling into a rich, velvety base of sandalwood and leather. This scent is designed for the modern man who demands nothing but the best.

2. Crowned Elegance: A more refined offering within the KING 55 line, Crowned Elegance is an ode to sophistication and class. With a prominent note of lavender and hints of citrus and vetiver, this fragrance embodies understated luxury.

3. Noble Resonance: For those who seek a fragrance that lingers in memory, Noble Resonance is the perfect choice. It marries the deep warmth of amber with the freshness of green apple and juniper berries, creating an irresistible and unique blend.





QUEEN 55: Elegance in a Bottle (20 ml $160 - 50ml $220 - 100ml $330)

The QUEEN 55 collection mirrors the essence of femininity, grace, and timeless beauty. HOMFE's master perfumers have painstakingly curated each scent to capture the spirit of a queen.

1. Regal Blooms: The flagship fragrance of the QUEEN 55 collection, Regal Blooms, is a bouquet of exquisite floral notes. Rose, jasmine, and peony dance harmoniously with fruity top notes of pear and blackcurrant, all resting on a delicate bed of white musk. This fragrance embodies the elegance and charm of a true queen.

2. Majestic Allure: Majestic Allure is a perfume designed for the confident and charismatic woman. It features a blend of spicy saffron, creamy vanilla, and sweet praline, creating a scent that's as alluring as it is empowering.

3. Royal Serenity: For those who appreciate a more understated elegance, Royal Serenity is a fragrance that combines the freshness of bergamot and mandarin with the timeless allure of iris and amber. It's a scent that evokes a sense of calm and poise.





A Commitment to Quality

HOMFE's KING 55 and QUEEN 55 collections are a testament to the brand's commitment to quality and excellence. Each fragrance is housed in a meticulously designed bottle that reflects the regal nature of the collection. The intricate detailing and craftsmanship of these bottles are in perfect harmony with the fragrances they contain.

HOMFE's launch of KING 55 and QUEEN 55 marks a significant moment in the world of luxury perfumes. With these two distinct collections, the brand continues its tradition of delivering olfactory masterpieces that transcend time and trends. Whether you're seeking a fragrance that embodies strength and masculinity or one that exudes elegance and femininity, HOMFE's KING 55 and QUEEN 55 have something to offer every perfume enthusiast. Prepare to embark on a fragrant journey fit for royalty, and experience the allure of these exceptional scents from a brand that has defined French perfumery for generations.

Media Contact

Brand: HOMFE Group

Email: info@homfe.net

Website: https://homfe.net/

SOURCE: HOMFE Group