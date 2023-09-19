High Demand for OLED Lighting in the Automotive Industry Spurs Market Growth - Forecast 2023-2030

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global OLED Lighting Market by Technology (AMOLED, PMOLED), Type (Flexible OLED Lighting, Transparent OLED Lighting, White OLED Lighting), End-User - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global OLED Lighting Market, boasting a size estimated at USD 20.05 billion in 2022, has witnessed remarkable expansion, surging to USD 22.50 billion in 2023.

This growth is anticipated to continue at a compelling Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.69%, ultimately reaching an impressive USD 52.17 billion by 2030.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This comprehensive research report dissects the intricacies of the Global OLED Lighting Market, providing valuable insights, revenue forecasts, and trend analyses across various sub-markets:

Technology: The market is divided into two key technologies, AMOLED and PMOLED. Within AMOLED, the segments include FMM RGB and WOLED, with PMOLED projected to witness substantial market share growth during the forecast period.

Type: The market encompasses three primary types, including Flexible OLED Lighting, Transparent OLED Lighting, and White OLED Lighting, with Flexible OLED Lighting expected to witness significant market share growth during the forecast period.

End-User: Multiple end-user sectors are studied, such as Architectural, Automotive, Commercial, Hospitality, Industrial, and Residential, with the Commercial sector poised for significant market share growth during the forecast period.

Region: The report offers an exhaustive regional analysis, covering the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. Key countries within these regions are also highlighted, providing a granular view of market dynamics. The Americas held the largest market share of 38.75% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Market Dynamics:

The report delves into the factors driving and inhibiting market growth, offering insights into opportunities and challenges:

Drivers:

High demand for energy-saving OLED lighting and rapid penetration in smartphones

Rapidly growing demand in the automotive industry

Recent advances in light extraction strategies with multi-thin-film structure

Restraints:

High installation cost associated with OLED lighting panels

Opportunities:

Availability of flexible, transparent, and color-tunable panels

Rising trend for decorative lighting ranging from mood lighting to orientation lighting

Challenges:

Scaling issues from small-size pixels to large-area OLED lighting panels

The report provides insights on several key pointers:

Market Penetration: It offers comprehensive information on the market provided by key players.

Market Development: The report delves into lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the market.

Market Diversification: It provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments.

Market Trends: The report offers a comprehensive understanding of the cumulative impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation.

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: The report exhaustively assesses market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscapes, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: It offers intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.

The report answers pressing questions, including:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global OLED Lighting Market?

How have inhibiting factors and the impact of COVID-19 shaped the Global OLED Lighting Market during the forecast period?

Which products/segments/applications/areas are ideal for investment in the Global OLED Lighting Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global OLED Lighting Market?

What are the prevailing technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global OLED Lighting Market?

What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global OLED Lighting Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global OLED Lighting Market?

Key Attributes:

No. of Pages: 183

Forecast Period: 2023 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023: $22.5 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030: $52.17 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate: 12.6%

Regions Covered: Global

Companies Mentioned

Acuity Brands, Inc.

AU Optronics Corporation

BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.

JOLED Inc.

Konica Minolta, Inc.

LG Display Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Raystar Optronics, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd.

Tianma Microelectronics Co., Ltd.

Truly International Holdings Limited

Visionox Company

Winstar Display Co., Ltd.

WiseChip Semiconductor Inc.

