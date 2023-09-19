Global Concrete Surface Retarders Market to Witness Considerably Growth to 2030, Fueled by Increasing Demand for Energy-Efficient Buildings

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Concrete Surface Retarders Market by Raw Material (Inorganic Agents, Organic Agents), Type (Solvent-Based, Water-Based), Application - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Concrete Surface Retarders Market, valued at USD 67.70 million in 2022, is projected to witness substantial growth, reaching USD 72.36 million in 2023 and a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.02% to attain USD 116.57 million by 2030. This significant expansion is attributed to several key factors shaping the market landscape.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

In-depth market segmentation allows for a comprehensive analysis of trends and revenue forecasts in various sub-markets:

Raw Material: The market encompasses Inorganic Agents and Organic Agents, with Inorganic Agents expected to dominate during the forecast period.

Type: Divided into Solvent-Based and Water-Based, Solvent-Based is projected to hold a substantial market share.

Application: Market applications include Commercial and Residential, with Commercial anticipated to witness significant growth.

Market applications include Commercial and Residential, with Commercial anticipated to witness significant growth. Region: The market spans across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas lead with a market share of 38.74% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing awareness and demand for energy-efficient buildings.

Rising urban population and a surge in demand for residential complexes.

Growth in industrial infrastructure.

Restraints:

Variability in the effectiveness of concrete retarders on different types of cement.

Opportunities:

Growing infrastructure investments in emerging markets.

Challenges:

Lack of consumer awareness.

Key Report Insights:

The report provides valuable insights on various aspects of the market, including:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on key players in the market.

Market Development: Analysis of emerging markets and penetration into mature segments.

Market Diversification: Details on new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments.

Market Trends: An understanding of the cumulative impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and high inflation.

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: Insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.

About the Report:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Global Concrete Surface Retarders Market, covering key segments, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. With a forecast period extending from 2023 to 2030, the market is estimated to reach USD 116.57 million, demonstrating a remarkable CAGR of 7.02%. The report is a valuable resource for industry stakeholders, investors, and decision-makers seeking strategic insights into the concrete surface retarders market.

Key Attributes:

No. of Pages: 181

Forecast Period: 2023 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023: $72.36 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030: $116.57 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate: 7.02%

Regions Covered: Global

Companies Mentioned

Adomast Manufacturing Limited

Chemmasters

CHRYSO by Saint-Gobain

Dayton Superior Corporation

Fabrino Produktionsgesellschaft Mbh & Co. Kg

Fosroc, Inc. by JMH Group

Fritz-Pak Corporation

Interstar Materials, Inc.

Larsen Building Products

MAPEI S.p.A.

MBCC Group

Norsekem Limited

Premiere Concrete Admixtures

RECKLI GmbH

Russtech, Inc.

