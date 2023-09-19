Collaborations and Material Innovation Key to Success in the Expanding Concrete Floor Coatings Market

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Concrete Floor Coatings Market by Product (Acrylic, Epoxy, Methacrylic), End-Use (Commercial, Industrial, Residential) - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Concrete Floor Coatings Market has witnessed substantial growth, with estimated market size surpassing $1.65 billion in 2022 and projected to reach $1.80 billion in 2023. The market is poised for remarkable expansion, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.96%, ultimately aiming for a staggering $3.29 billion by 2030.

The Global Concrete Floor Coatings Market has faced a range of challenges, including the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation. These factors are expected to have profound and lasting effects on the market's dynamics. Our comprehensive research report analyzes these challenges, considering shifts in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions prompted by the pandemic.

Furthermore, it delves into the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe due to the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, exploring potential ramifications for demand-supply equilibrium, pricing dynamics, and international trade. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and presents fiscal policies aimed at mitigating its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This extensive research report categorizes the Global Concrete Floor Coatings Market, offering revenue forecasts and trend analyses for various sub-markets:

Product Segmentation:

Acrylic

Epoxy

Methacrylic

Methyl

Polyaspartics

Polyurethane

Vinyl Ester Among these, Polyurethane is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

End-Use Segmentation:

Commercial

Industrial

Residential Exterior Interior In the industrial segment, subcategories include the Chemical Industry and Food & Beverage Industry, while the commercial segment comprises Parking Lot, Retail Outlet, and Warehouse. Industrial applications are projected to hold a significant market share.



Regional Analysis:

Americas

Asia-Pacific

Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA)

The Americas led the market in 2022, commanding a substantial 38.75% market share, followed closely by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Growing awareness and the need to protect concrete floors

Increased government investment in public infrastructure

Rising demand for environmentally friendly Epoxy coatings

Restraints:

Compatibility issues with surfaces

Opportunities:

Collaborations and amalgamation activities in the paints and coatings market

Increasing housing and construction activities in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific

Material innovation

Challenges:

High raw material prices

The report provides invaluable insights into several crucial aspects:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the market offered by key players.

Market Development: In-depth insights into lucrative emerging markets and analysis of penetration across mature market segments.

Market Diversification: Detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments.

Market Trends: A comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation.

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscapes, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: Intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.

The report addresses critical questions, including:

Market size and forecast of the Global Concrete Floor Coatings Market.

Inhibiting factors and the impact of COVID-19 shaping the market during the forecast period.

Products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period.

Competitive strategic windows for opportunities in the market.

Technology trends and regulatory frameworks.

Market share of the leading vendors.

Suitable modes and strategic moves for entering the market.

Key Attributes:

No. of Pages: 194

Forecast Period: 2023 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023: $1.8 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030: $3.29 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate: 8.9%

Regions Covered: Global

Companies Mentioned

Armor Rock Concrete Floor Coatings Inc.

BASF SE

BEHR Process Corporation

DAW SE

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Liquid Floors

Nippon Paint Co. Ltd.

RPM International Inc.

Sika AG

Stonhard Inc.

Teknos Group

The Sherwin-Williams Company

The Valspar Corporation

Zeraus Products Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/30jy8o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment