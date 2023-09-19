Collaborations and Material Innovation Key to Success in the Expanding Concrete Floor Coatings Market

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Concrete Floor Coatings Market by Product (Acrylic, Epoxy, Methacrylic), End-Use (Commercial, Industrial, Residential) - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Concrete Floor Coatings Market has witnessed substantial growth, with estimated market size surpassing $1.65 billion in 2022 and projected to reach $1.80 billion in 2023. The market is poised for remarkable expansion, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.96%, ultimately aiming for a staggering $3.29 billion by 2030.
The Global Concrete Floor Coatings Market has faced a range of challenges, including the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation. These factors are expected to have profound and lasting effects on the market's dynamics. Our comprehensive research report analyzes these challenges, considering shifts in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions prompted by the pandemic.
Furthermore, it delves into the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe due to the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, exploring potential ramifications for demand-supply equilibrium, pricing dynamics, and international trade. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and presents fiscal policies aimed at mitigating its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This extensive research report categorizes the Global Concrete Floor Coatings Market, offering revenue forecasts and trend analyses for various sub-markets:
Product Segmentation:
- Acrylic
- Epoxy
- Methacrylic
- Methyl
- Polyaspartics
- Polyurethane
- Vinyl Ester Among these, Polyurethane is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.
End-Use Segmentation:
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Residential
- Exterior
- Interior In the industrial segment, subcategories include the Chemical Industry and Food & Beverage Industry, while the commercial segment comprises Parking Lot, Retail Outlet, and Warehouse. Industrial applications are projected to hold a significant market share.
Regional Analysis:
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA)
The Americas led the market in 2022, commanding a substantial 38.75% market share, followed closely by Europe, Middle East & Africa.
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
- Growing awareness and the need to protect concrete floors
- Increased government investment in public infrastructure
- Rising demand for environmentally friendly Epoxy coatings
Restraints:
- Compatibility issues with surfaces
Opportunities:
- Collaborations and amalgamation activities in the paints and coatings market
- Increasing housing and construction activities in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific
- Material innovation
Challenges:
- High raw material prices
The report provides invaluable insights into several crucial aspects:
Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the market offered by key players.
Market Development: In-depth insights into lucrative emerging markets and analysis of penetration across mature market segments.
Market Diversification: Detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments.
Market Trends: A comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation.
Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscapes, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players.
Product Development & Innovation: Intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.
The report addresses critical questions, including:
- Market size and forecast of the Global Concrete Floor Coatings Market.
- Inhibiting factors and the impact of COVID-19 shaping the market during the forecast period.
- Products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period.
- Competitive strategic windows for opportunities in the market.
- Technology trends and regulatory frameworks.
- Market share of the leading vendors.
- Suitable modes and strategic moves for entering the market.
Key Attributes:
- No. of Pages: 194
- Forecast Period: 2023 - 2030
- Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023: $1.8 Billion
- Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030: $3.29 Billion
- Compound Annual Growth Rate: 8.9%
- Regions Covered: Global
Companies Mentioned
- Armor Rock Concrete Floor Coatings Inc.
- BASF SE
- BEHR Process Corporation
- DAW SE
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Koninklijke DSM N.V.
- Liquid Floors
- Nippon Paint Co. Ltd.
- RPM International Inc.
- Sika AG
- Stonhard Inc.
- Teknos Group
- The Sherwin-Williams Company
- The Valspar Corporation
- Zeraus Products Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/30jy8o
