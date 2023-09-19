Utility Sector Emerges as a Key Growth Driver in the Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market Amid Increasing Infrastructure Investments

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market by Type (Epoxy-Based Mortars, Polymer Modified Cementitious Mortars), Grade (Non Structural, Structural), Application Method, End-Use Industry - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market, with a size estimated at USD 2.81 billion in 2022, is poised for substantial expansion, with projections reaching USD 3.09 billion in 2023.

This growth is anticipated to continue at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.15%, ultimately surging to a staggering USD 6.11 billion by 2030.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This comprehensive research report delves into the intricacies of the Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market, providing valuable insights and forecasting revenues while analyzing trends across various sub-markets:

Type: The market encompasses two key segments, Epoxy-Based Mortars and Polymer Modified Cementitious Mortars, with the latter projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Grade: Within this market, there are distinctions between Non-Structural and Structural grades, with the Structural segment poised for significant market share growth in the forecast period.

Application Method: Three application methods—Hand/Troweling, Pouring, and Spraying—are examined, with Spraying expected to witness substantial market share growth in the coming years.

End-Use Industry: This segment covers a wide array of industries, including Buildings & Carports, Marine, Road Infrastructure, and Utility, with Utility projected to experience significant market share growth during the forecast period.

Region: The report offers an in-depth regional analysis, with coverage of the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. Key countries within these regions are also highlighted, providing a granular view of market dynamics. Notably, the Americas commanded the largest market share of 38.74% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Market Dynamics:

The report delves into the factors driving and inhibiting market growth, offering a nuanced perspective on opportunities and challenges:

Drivers:

Time-saving and easy approaches for maintaining current infrastructure in good condition

The deteriorating condition of existing infrastructure

Growing demand for increasing the life expectancy of buildings

Restraints:

Emerging trends of automation in the construction sector

Opportunities:

The need for increased productivity and aesthetic considerations

Expanding applications in road infrastructure, marine structures, utility, building and construction

High spending on repair and maintenance of buildings

Challenges:

Availability of advanced construction technology for new infrastructure

The report provides insights on several key pointers:

Market Penetration: It offers comprehensive information on the market provided by key players.

Market Development: The report delves into lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the market.

Market Diversification: It provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments.

Market Trends: The report offers a comprehensive understanding of the cumulative impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation.

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: The report exhaustively assesses market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscapes, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: It offers intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.

The report answers pressing questions, including:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market?

How have inhibiting factors and the impact of COVID-19 shaped the Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market during the forecast period?

Which products/segments/applications/areas are ideal for investment in the Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market?

What are the prevailing technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market?

What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market?

Key Attributes:

No. of Pages: 198

Forecast Period: 2023 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023: $3.09 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030: $6.11 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate: 10.1%

Regions Covered: Global

Companies Mentioned

Adhesive Technology Corporation

Ardex GmbH

BASF SE

Chembond Chemicals Limited

Dayton Superior Corporation

Euclid Chemical Co.

Flexcrete Technologies Ltd.

Fosroc International Ltd.

M C Building Chemicals

Normet Group Oy

Perma Construction Aids Pvt Ltd.

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Remmers Baustofftechnik GmbH

Ronacrete Ltd.

Sika AG

