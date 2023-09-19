Utility Sector Emerges as a Key Growth Driver in the Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market Amid Increasing Infrastructure Investments

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market by Type (Epoxy-Based Mortars, Polymer Modified Cementitious Mortars), Grade (Non Structural, Structural), Application Method, End-Use Industry - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market, with a size estimated at USD 2.81 billion in 2022, is poised for substantial expansion, with projections reaching USD 3.09 billion in 2023.
This growth is anticipated to continue at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.15%, ultimately surging to a staggering USD 6.11 billion by 2030.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This comprehensive research report delves into the intricacies of the Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market, providing valuable insights and forecasting revenues while analyzing trends across various sub-markets:
Type: The market encompasses two key segments, Epoxy-Based Mortars and Polymer Modified Cementitious Mortars, with the latter projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.
Grade: Within this market, there are distinctions between Non-Structural and Structural grades, with the Structural segment poised for significant market share growth in the forecast period.
Application Method: Three application methods—Hand/Troweling, Pouring, and Spraying—are examined, with Spraying expected to witness substantial market share growth in the coming years.
End-Use Industry: This segment covers a wide array of industries, including Buildings & Carports, Marine, Road Infrastructure, and Utility, with Utility projected to experience significant market share growth during the forecast period.
Region: The report offers an in-depth regional analysis, with coverage of the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. Key countries within these regions are also highlighted, providing a granular view of market dynamics. Notably, the Americas commanded the largest market share of 38.74% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.
Market Dynamics:
The report delves into the factors driving and inhibiting market growth, offering a nuanced perspective on opportunities and challenges:
Drivers:
- Time-saving and easy approaches for maintaining current infrastructure in good condition
- The deteriorating condition of existing infrastructure
- Growing demand for increasing the life expectancy of buildings
Restraints:
- Emerging trends of automation in the construction sector
Opportunities:
- The need for increased productivity and aesthetic considerations
- Expanding applications in road infrastructure, marine structures, utility, building and construction
- High spending on repair and maintenance of buildings
Challenges:
- Availability of advanced construction technology for new infrastructure
The report provides insights on several key pointers:
Market Penetration: It offers comprehensive information on the market provided by key players.
Market Development: The report delves into lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the market.
Market Diversification: It provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments.
Market Trends: The report offers a comprehensive understanding of the cumulative impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation.
Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: The report exhaustively assesses market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscapes, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players.
Product Development & Innovation: It offers intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.
The report answers pressing questions, including:
- What is the market size and forecast of the Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market?
- How have inhibiting factors and the impact of COVID-19 shaped the Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market during the forecast period?
- Which products/segments/applications/areas are ideal for investment in the Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market?
- What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market?
- What are the prevailing technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market?
- What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market?
- What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market?
Key Attributes:
- No. of Pages: 198
- Forecast Period: 2023 - 2030
- Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023: $3.09 Billion
- Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030: $6.11 Billion
- Compound Annual Growth Rate: 10.1%
- Regions Covered: Global
Companies Mentioned
- Adhesive Technology Corporation
- Ardex GmbH
- BASF SE
- Chembond Chemicals Limited
- Dayton Superior Corporation
- Euclid Chemical Co.
- Flexcrete Technologies Ltd.
- Fosroc International Ltd.
- M C Building Chemicals
- Normet Group Oy
- Perma Construction Aids Pvt Ltd.
- Pidilite Industries Ltd.
- Remmers Baustofftechnik GmbH
- Ronacrete Ltd.
- Sika AG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ucz6dn
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment