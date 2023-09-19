Porsche launches Rennsport Reunion 7 Mobile App

Atlanta, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With just over a week to go before more than 80,000 fans gather for the largest Porsche gathering in the world, Porsche Cars North America (PCNA) is announcing the launch of a useful companion to the event – the Rennsport Reunion 7 App. The innovative mobile application is designed to keep participants up-to-date on announcements and events and to allow visitors to Rennsport to create their own tailored schedule.

“We have so many wonderful activities and surprises planned for our guests at Rennsport Reunion 7 that seeing them all takes careful planning,” said Ayesha Coker, Vice President of Marketing at PCNA. This app will help them create a personalized experience and learn more about the Porsche people and cars they are seeing.”

With the App, users can easily explore the paddock with an interactive map, view the racing schedule, and find places to eat and things to do off the track. Users can also learn more about the iconic cars and people of Porsche. There are also camera frames for social media and a scavenger hunt sponsored by Mobil 1™ with prizes to be won.

Download the Rennsport Reunion mobile app on the Google Play or Apple App store.

Rennsport Reunion 7 will be held at the legendary WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca from September 28 – October 1, 2023. For tickets and information, please click here.

