JumpCloud Wins 2023 International SaaS Award

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud Inc. today announced it has been declared the winner of the Best Security Innovation in a SaaS Product (B2B, Small Business/SMB) this week in the international SaaS Awards program. Now celebrating its eighth year, The SaaS Awards continues to recognize and honor outstanding SaaS innovations from all corners of the world. The program boasted an array of categories for 2023, including “Bespoke SaaS Solution,” “Best SaaS Product for Business Intelligence or Analytics,” ‘Most Agile or Responsive SaaS Solution of the Year,” and many others, showcasing SaaS solutions across industry verticals.



“JumpCloud is a deserving winner in a highly competitive category,” said James Williams, head of operations, The SaaS Awards. “Each year, we’re impressed by the innovative solutions and achievements of our entrants. Submissions continue to improve, reflecting positive progress. With every awards program of this business software ‘Oscars,’ we see even more captivating innovations that adapt to the evolving challenges of today.”

JumpCloud offers an open directory platform with a breadth of technical features that can be centrally managed while keeping users, their activity, and their devices secure. JumpCloud empowers organizations to pursue a Zero Trust security approach by establishing trusted identities, trusted networks, trusted devices, and conditional access control policies to manage how and what resources users can access. Centralizing single sign-on (SSO), multi-factor authentication (MFA), directory services, patch management, mobile device management (MDM), password management, remote assist, and more, JumpCloud provides flexibility and cost-savings for IT admins looking to migrate from closed, aging, and patched-together legacy IT infrastructure that is ill-fitted to meet today’s IT needs.

“Winning an award from the international SaaS Awards is a tremendous honor and highlights the value we bring to customers around the world,” said Eric Brown, vice president of corporate marketing, JumpCloud. “This recognition underscores that IT teams are hungry for an open directory platform that secures users’ identities and devices, offers flexibility and technical depth to scale, and provides simplicity for IT departments and users alike.”

The SaaS Awards win follows JumpCloud’s record achievements in G2’s Fall 2023 Grid® Reports, in which the company was named a Leader in 75 identity, access, and device management categories.



About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS product.

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® helps IT teams Make Work Happen® by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. JumpCloud has been used by more than 200,000 organizations, with more than 5,000 paying customers including GoFundMe, Grab, ClassPass, Beyond Finance, and Foursquare. JumpCloud has raised over $400M from world-class investors including Sapphire Ventures, General Atlantic, Sands Capital, Atlassian, and CrowdStrike.

