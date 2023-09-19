Erasca to Present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erasca, Inc. (Nasdaq: ERAS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at 8:10 am Eastern Time at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference, which is being held at the InterContinental New York Barclay in New York, New York. Management will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings.



A live webcast of the event will be available online at Erasca.com/events . An archived replay of the event will be available for 30 days following the webcast at Erasca.com/events .

About Erasca

At Erasca, our name is our mission: To erase cancer. We are a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Our company was co-founded by leading pioneers in precision oncology and RAS targeting to create novel therapies and combination regimens designed to comprehensively shut down the RAS/MAPK pathway for the treatment of cancer. We have assembled what we believe to be the deepest RAS/MAPK pathway-focused pipeline in the industry. We believe our team’s capabilities and experience, further guided by our scientific advisory board which includes the world’s leading experts in the RAS/MAPK pathway, uniquely position us to achieve our bold mission of erasing cancer.

