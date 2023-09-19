Qorvo® Announces Industry’s Smallest Low Voltage Transmit Module for Cellular IoT

GREENSBORO, N.C., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qorvo® (Nasdaq: QRVO), a leading global provider of connectivity and power solutions, today announced the latest in its growing portfolio of cellular IoT (C-IoT) transmit modules. Qorvo’s new multi-band multi-mode RF front end (RFFE) module is optimized for NB-IoT1/2 and LTE Cat-M1/2 3GPP standards. Its compact 3 mm x 3 mm size, low 2.5V operation and multi-band support make it ideal for low-voltage applications such as smart meters, asset tracking and monitoring, wearables and smart infrastructure.



The QM55011 delivers expanded NB-IoT and LTE-M operation down to 2.5V, enabling a broader range of battery options and eliminating the size and cost associated with boost converters. Its low power consumption extends battery life for applications where chargers and main power are unavailable. The device is capable of lower voltage operation under certain NB-IoT/LTE-M uses cases. It is also capable of supporting other air standards such as non-terrestrial network (NTN) and Wireless Smart Utility Network (Wi-SUN).

Tony Testa, general manager of Qorvo's Connectivity Components business, said, “Customers bringing to market the next wave of battery-powered cellular IoT devices require reduced solution size and lower power consumption. The QM55011 delivers both of these along with extensive support for a full range of cellular frequencies.”

The QM55011 supports low-band (663 to 915 MHz) and mid-band (1695 to 2010 MHz) operations including the addition of B65 over previous product offerings. It includes integrated TX harmonic rejection filters and an antenna switch with auxiliary TX/RX paths which can support 2G power handling and a broad frequency range for bolt-on power amplifiers (PAs). Its band-select and bias are programmed through a mobile industry processor interface (MIPI).

Qorvo’s growing family of C-IoT transmit modules now includes:

Qorvo Part # Description Size (mm) QM55011 Integrated multi-band NB-IoT1/2 and CAT-M1/2 module with low-band and mid-band PAs, TX filters and switch supporting multiple transmit/receive paths. Provides flexibility to add RX filters as required. 3.0 x 3.0 QM55003 Integrated multi-band NB-IoT/LTE-M and CAT-M1 module with low-band and mid-band PAs, TX/RX filters and switch supporting multiple transmit/receive paths. 4.0 x 4.0 QM55001 Integrated multi-band NB-IoT/LTE-M and CAT-M1 module with low-band and mid-band PAs and switch. Provides flexibility to add filters as required. 4.0 x 5.0

Qorvo accelerates the adoption of IoT products with its future-proof solutions that enable faster communications, increased network capacity and scalability. Learn more about Qorvo’s innovative IoT solutions.

About Qorvo

Qorvo (Nasdaq: QRVO) supplies innovative semiconductor solutions that make a better world possible. We combine product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve our customers' most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including consumer electronics, smart home/IoT, automotive, EVs, battery-powered appliances, network infrastructure, healthcare and aerospace/defense. Visit www.qorvo.com to learn how our diverse and innovative team is helping connect, protect and power our planet.

Qorvo is a leading global provider of innovative semiconductor solutions that connect, protect and power our planet.

