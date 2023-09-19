Landos Biopharma to Present New Data on NX-13 from Phase 1b Trial in Ulcerative Colitis at United European Gastroenterology (UEG) Week 2023 Congress

NX-13 Demonstrated Rapid Symptomatic Relief and Improvement in Multiple Biomarkers that Correlated With Early Endoscopic Response in Patients With Ulcerative Colitis (UC)



NEXUS Phase 2 Clinical Trial is Ongoing; Top-line Readout Expected in Q4 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LABP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral medicines for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced presentation of new data on the rapid symptomatic relief and improvement in multiple clinical biomarkers observed with NX-13 in its Phase 1b study in UC at the upcoming UEG Week 2023 congress in Copenhagen, Denmark and virtually from October 13 to October 17, 2023.

“We are excited to have the innovative work of the Landos team and our collaborators selected for two oral presentations and one poster presentation at UEG Week - one of the top gastroenterology congresses in the world,” said Gregory Oakes, President and CEO of Landos. “We believe this data continues to strengthen the scientific and clinical foundation for NX-13 and its novel, bimodal mechanism of action targeting NLRX1. First, by showing rapid symptomatic relief to patients as early as two weeks; and second, by demonstrating improvement in multiple biomarkers that correlate with early endoscopic response. Taken together, the data underscore the potential of NX-13 to transform the standard of care in moderate-to-severe UC and further our confidence in the recently initiated NEXUS Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial.”

Presentation Details

Title: The Nucleotide-Binding Oligomerization Domain, Leucine Rich Repeat Containing X1 (NLRX1) Agonist NX-13 Demonstrates Rapid Symptomatic and Biomarkers Improvement in Ulcerative Colitis: Results In a Phase 1b Study (00997)

Session: The new kids on the block in IBD: Part 1

Date & Time: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 11:30 am -12:30 pm CEST

Presenter: Prof. Jean-Frédéric Colombel, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, NY, NY

Title: Rapid Symptomatic Relief Is Correlated with Early Endoscopic Response to the Nucleotide-Binding Oligomerization Domain, Leucine Rich Repeat Containing X1 (NLRX1) Agonist NX-13 In Ulcerative Colitis: Results in a Phase 1b Study (00995)

Session: The new kids on the block in IBD: Part 2

Date & Time: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 2:30 pm -3:30 pm CEST

Presenter: Prof. Stefan Schreiber, University Hospital Schleswig-Holstein, Kiel, Germany

Title: Target Engagement and Pharmacodynamic Molecular Mechanism Evaluation In A Phase 1b Study of The Nucleotide-Binding Oligomerization Domain, Leucine Rich Repeat Containing X1 (NLRX1) Agonist NX-13 in Ulcerative Colitis (00958)

Date & Time: The poster will be available for viewing onsite and on the virtual platform during the congress

Presenter: Prof. Bram Verstockt, University Hospitals Leuven and KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of first-in-class, oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Our mission is to create safer and more effective treatments that address the therapeutic gap in the current treatment paradigm.

We have a portfolio of novel targets anchoring two libraries of immunometabolic modulation pathways, including four potentially first-in-class, once-daily, oral therapies targeting eight indications in the immunology space.

We are currently focused on advancing the clinical development of NX-13 in UC. We initiated the NEXUS Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in the second quarter of 2023 and expect to report topline results by the fourth quarter of 2024.

For more information, please visit www.landosbiopharma.com.

