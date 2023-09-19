Key Players in the Global Dental Cement Market Include 3M Company, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, and More

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dental Cement Market by Material (Glass Ionomer, Hydraulic Calcium Silicate, Polycarboxylate), Category (Permanent, Temporary), Application - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Dental Cement Market is on a steady growth trajectory, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.75%.

According to a recently published market research report, the market size was estimated at USD 641.99 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 680.00 million in 2023. By 2030, the market is forecasted to soar to USD 1,082.82 million.

The rise in dental procedures, driven by the significant prevalence of dental disorders and a growing global population, has created a substantial demand for dental cement. This trend is further fueled by the increasing emphasis on aesthetics in dentistry, prompting a demand for dental restorations that seamlessly blend with natural teeth.

However, the dental industry faces challenges such as high operational costs associated with dental procedures. In response, the market is witnessing the integration of bio-compatible adhesives into dental cement, expanding its applications and creating new growth opportunities.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The report categorizes the Global Dental Cement Market and provides insights into various sub-markets:

Material: The market is studied across Glass Ionomer, Hydraulic Calcium Silicate, Polycarboxylate, Resin Based, Zinc Phosphate, and Zinc-Oxide Eugenol. Within Resin Based, it is further segmented into Macrofill, Minifill, and Nanofill. Polycarboxylate dominated the market with a 22.12% share in 2022, followed by Resin Based.

Category: Dental cement is categorized as Permanent and Temporary. Permanent dental cement held the largest market share of 78.77% in 2022, followed by Temporary.

Application: The market covers various applications, including Luting, Pulpal Protection, Restorations, and Surgical Dressing. Restorations accounted for the largest market share at 42.12% in 2022, followed by Luting.

Region: The market is analyzed across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. Europe, Middle East & Africa had the largest market share of 39.23% in 2022, followed by Asia-Pacific.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers: The increasing incidence of dental disorders worldwide and a significant inclination toward cosmetic dentistry are driving market growth.

Restraints: Limitations and high costs associated with dental implants pose challenges to market expansion.

Opportunities: New formulations like self-adhesive resin cement and resin-modified glass ionomer are emerging, along with the rise in dental tourism across countries.

Challenges: Issues and concerns associated with dental cement are among the challenges facing the market.

Key Insights:

The report offers valuable insights, including:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on market offerings by key players.

Market Development: Analysis of lucrative emerging markets and penetration in mature segments.

Market Diversification: Details about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments.

Market Trends: A comprehensive understanding of the impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and high inflation.

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: Intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.

Key Questions Answered:

The report addresses key questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast for the Global Dental Cement Market?

How is COVID-19 impacting the market during the forecast period?

Which products/segments/applications/areas present investment opportunities in the market?

What is the competitive strategic window for market opportunities?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the market?

Who are the leading vendors in the market, and what are their market shares?

What modes and strategic moves are suitable for entering the market?

Key Report Attributes:

No. of Pages: 199

Forecast Period: 2023 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023: $680 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030: $1,082.82 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate: 6.7%

Regions Covered: Global

Companies Mentioned

3M Company

BISCO, Inc.

Cosmedent, Inc.

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

DETAX GmbH

DiaDent Group International Inc.

Dline OU by UAB Medicinos linija

DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik GmbH

Essential Dental Systems, Inc.

FGM Dental Group

GC Corporation

Hoffmann Dental Manufaktur GmbH

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Kerr Corporation

MADESPA S.A.

Medental International Inc.

NuSmile Ltd.

Prevest DenPro Limited

Pulpdent Corporation

Pyrax Polymars

SDI Limited

Septodont Holding

Shandong Huge Dental Material Corporation

Shofu Dental Corporation

Sun Medical Co., Ltd.

Tokuyama Dental Corporation inc.

Ultradent Products, Inc.

VinciSmile Group LLC

VOCO GmbH

Yamakin Japan Co., Ltd.

