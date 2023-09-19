Professional Services Dominate the Global Cellular M2M Market, Expected to Drive Exponential Growth by 2030

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cellular M2M Market by Services, Organization Size, Application, End-User - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cellular M2M Market has exhibited robust growth, with an estimated value of USD 14.33 billion in 2022 and projected to reach USD 17.22 billion in 2023.

According to the latest market research report, this exponential growth is expected to continue, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.67%, ultimately reaching an impressive USD 64.44 billion by 2030.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

In-depth analysis has categorized the Global Cellular M2M Market, allowing for revenue forecasting and trend analysis in various sub-markets:

Services: The market encompasses Connectivity Services, Managed Services, and Professional Services. Notably, Professional Services are projected to dominate the market share during the forecast period. Organization Size: This segment includes Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises, with Large Enterprises expected to command significant market share during the forecast period. Application: The market spans across various applications, including Asset Tracking & Monitoring, Connected Cars, Digital Signage, Fleet Management, Industrial Automation, Point of Sale, Predictive Maintenance, Smart Meter, Telemedicine, and Warehouse Management. Smart Meters are anticipated to witness substantial market share growth during the forecast period. End-User: Diverse industries such as Automotive, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, and Transportation & Logistics are covered. Healthcare is expected to exhibit substantial market share growth during the forecast period. Region: The global market is segmented into Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas currently hold the largest market share at 38.75% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing adoption of smart technologies in industries for efficient asset management.

Easy integration and cost-effective deployment of cellular M2M technology.

Rapid growth in IP traffic and the adoption of connectivity technologies.

Restraints:

Concerns over data privacy and security due to rising data theft and hacking incidents.

Opportunities:

Integration with Internet of Things (IoT) technology for autonomous machines and intelligent systems.

Ongoing technological advancements expanding the application scope of cellular M2M technology across various sectors.

Challenges:

Lack of regulations and standards to govern the data load generated in M2M communication.

The Report Provides Insights On:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the market offered by key players.

Market Development: In-depth insights into emerging markets and penetration across mature market segments.

Market Diversification: Detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments.

Market Trends: Understanding the cumulative impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and high inflation.

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: Intelligent insights into future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.

The Report Answers Questions Such As:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Cellular M2M Market?

How are inhibiting factors and the impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Cellular M2M Market during the forecast period?

Which products/segments/applications/areas should investors focus on over the forecast period in the Global Cellular M2M Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Cellular M2M Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Cellular M2M Market?

What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Cellular M2M Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Cellular M2M Market?

Key Attributes:

No. of Pages: 189

Forecast Period: 2023 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023: $17.22 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030: $64.44 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate: 20.67%

Regions Covered: Global

