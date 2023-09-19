Rising Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry and Laser Dentistry Drives Significant Growth in the Global Dental Services Market

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dental Services Market by Services Type (Cosmetic Dentistry, Dental Implants, Dentures), End User (Dental Clinics, Hospitals) - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dental services market, estimated at USD 257.03 billion in 2022, is set to witness substantial growth, reaching USD 276.04 billion in 2023 and projected to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.55% by 2030, ultimately reaching a market value of USD 460.12 billion.

This remarkable growth is a result of various market dynamics, including the rising aging population, an increasing demand for extensive oral care, the emergence of early dental treatment trends, and significant investments and initiatives by authorities and governments. Furthermore, the growing preference for cosmetic dentistry and laser dentistry is contributing to this expansion.

While the market shows immense promise, it is not without its challenges. High costs associated with dental procedures and limited reimbursement options pose as restraints. However, opportunities such as the rise of dental tourism and continuous technological advancements in dental services are expected to counterbalance these challenges.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The global dental services market is segmented into various sub-markets based on service type, end-users, and regions:

Service Type: The market includes cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, dentures, laser dentistry, oral & maxillofacial surgery, orthodontics, periodontics, root canal or endodontics, and smile makeover. Dental implants hold the largest market share at 19.16% in 2022, followed by dentures.

End User: The market comprises dental clinics and hospitals. Dental clinics dominate with a market share of 73.96% in 2022, followed by hospitals.

Region: The market is analyzed across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas accounted for the largest market share of 36.05% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

In the Americas, key countries studied include Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The United States is further analyzed in specific states such as California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. In the Asia-Pacific region, the focus is on Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. Europe, Middle East & Africa are broken down into countries such as Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Market Insights:

The report offers valuable insights into various aspects of the global dental services market:

Market Penetration: Detailed information on key players in the market.

Detailed information on key players in the market. Market Development: Insights into emerging markets and penetration into mature market segments.

Insights into emerging markets and penetration into mature market segments. Market Diversification: Information on new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments.

Information on new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments. Market Trends: Understanding the cumulative impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and high inflation.

Understanding the cumulative impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and high inflation. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: A thorough assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscapes, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players.

A thorough assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscapes, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players. Product Development & Innovation: Insights into future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.

Key Questions Addressed:

The report answers crucial questions related to the global dental services market:

What is the market size and forecast of the global dental services market?

How has COVID-19 impacted the market, and what are the inhibiting factors?

Which segments offer the most promising investment opportunities?

What is the competitive strategic window for market entry?

What are the prevailing technology trends and regulatory frameworks?

What is the market share of the leading vendors?

What are the recommended modes and strategic moves for entering the market?

Key Attributes:

No. of Pages: 188

Forecast Period: 2023 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023: $276.04 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030: $460.12 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate: 7.5%

Regions Covered: Global

Companies Mentioned

Abano Healthcare Group Limited

Alpha Dental Group

Apollo White Dental

Aspen Dental Management, Inc.

Axis Dental Group

Brighter Dental Care

Coast Dental Services, Inc.

Dental Service Group

Dima Dental center

Gentle Dental of New England

Gentle Dentistry Group

Global Dental Wellness

Global Dentistry

Great Expressions Dental Centers

Healthway Medical Corporation Limited

Helio Dental Clinic

Integrated Dental Holdings

InterDent, Inc.

Perfect Teeth

Q & M Dental Group

Queensway Dental

Reiko Dental Clinic

Royal Dental Care

Sigal Dental Clinic

Ultra Dental Centre

Virtudent, Inc.

Vitaldent

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eq52si

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment