Smart Washing Machine Market Size to Reach USD 39.2 Billion by 2032 | CAGR: 15.4% | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Smart Washing Machine Market Size, Growth, Share, Statistics Report, By Machine Type (Top Load and Front Load), By Washer Capacity (6 kg to 10 kg), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle-East & Africa), By Segment Forecasts 2023-2032."

According to DataHorizzon Research, The smart washing machine size was valued at USD 9.4 Billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach USD 39.2 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 15.4%. The integration of the latest technologies, like the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence, is contributing to the market growth. Smart washing assists the user in operating their machines through voice-enabled features and remote-controlled mode through their mobile apps. Also, these machines have the feature of updating the user about the servicing cycles, making maintenance easy for machines.

The trend of smart homes is rising globally, including connected home appliances. With the adoption of smart washing machines, the user can easily operate the machine. These machines are well-equipped to timers to determine water levels based on the cloth weight in the machine, thus preventing any water overuse for washing cycles. Besides, it can also notify the user about any issues or defects that occur in the washing machines, thus helping them maintain the washing machine well.

Report Snapshot:

Report Title Smart Washing Machine Market Market Size in 2022 USD 9.4 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 39.2 Billion CAGR from 2023 to 2032 15.4% Largest Market Asia Pacific Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Market Estimations, Competitor Analysis, Trends, and Growth Factors By Machine Type Top Load and Front Load By Washer Capacity Below 6kg, 6 kg- 8 kg, above 8 kg Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Countries Covered U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, among others Major Market Players Samsung, Voltas, LG, Godrej, Whirlpool, Bosch, Haier, Panasonic Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, MIRC Electronics Ltd (Onida Group)

Segmentation Overview:

The global smart washing market has been segmented based on machine type, washer capacity, and region. Front-load machines hold a major share in the machine type segment as they are smaller and easy to stack, making them a preferred option as it helps save space. Also, these are more energy efficient and require less water than the top load machine. This makes it a preferred choice for both residential and commercial use. The above 8 kg machines hold a major share in the washer capacity segment as they are more energy efficient than the smaller ones and are also suitable for a family of four or more members.

North America holds a major share in the smart washing machine market as they prefer their laundry to be done at home or laundry places, making washing machines a must-have electronic item. Also, the ability to control the machine from their devices adds to their benefit and contributes to the demand. Also, the trend of using smart appliances contributes to its demand. Asia Pacific is expected to witness tremendous growth as the adoption of smart appliances is on the rise, and these machines come with added features of voice assistance and control through the phones. This adds to the convenience, thus contributing to the demand for these machines.

Key Developments in the Industry:

In March 2023, Haier launched new top-load smart washing machines in India, with washer capacities of 8 kg to 9 kg. The company has launched 60 models of the same and is equipped with smart technology like fuzzy logic that helps in deciding water level based on the weight of clothes.

With an initiative for sustainable development and eco-friendly devices, Samsung Electronics unveiled an A-40% washing machine at the IFA 2023 in Berlin, Germany. The company claims to offer 40% reduced electricity consumption and optimize the energy on the new models.

Smart Washing Machine Market Report Highlights:

The smart washing machine market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 15.4% by 2032.

The front-load segment holds a major share in the machine type segment as they are easy to stack, thus suitable for laundry services and at-home use as they can be stored anywhere. Also, these machines utilize less water, thus making them preferred over others.

The above 8 kg segment holds a major share in the washer capacity segment as these are suitable for families with four or more members and are also more energy efficient than the smaller washing machines.

Based on region, North America registered a major share in the smart washing machine market as due to wider internet integration in these machines, it becomes easy for people to control it from anywhere, thus adding to their convenience.

Some of the prominent players in the smart washing machine industry report include Samsung, Voltas, LG, Godrej, Whirlpool, Bosch, Haier, Panasonic Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, MIRC Electronics Ltd (Onida Group) and others.

OR

Smart Washing Machine Market Segmentation:

Smart washing machine Market, By Machine Type (2023-2032)

Top load

Front-load

Smart Washing Machine Market, By Washer Capacity (2023-2032)

Below 6 kg

6 kg- 8 kg

Above 8 kg

Smart Washing Machine Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America

U.S. Canada



Europe

U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America

Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



