Interest Surges in US Nuclear’s Food Monitors as Japanese Food Bans Take Effect

LOS ANGELES, CA, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – When Japan started releasing radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean recently, it prompted China to announce a ban on all Japanese seafood products due to concerns of contamination, joining Hong Kong, Macau, and South Korea who have banned seafood from around Fukushima. And many other countries have stepped up their inspection of fish and other food items from Japan. The concern over contaminated food and agricultural products has sparked a surge of interest in US Nuclear’s (OTC-QB: UCLE) food contamination monitors which can measure whether food or liquid samples are safe or if there is any contamination present.

Japanese cuisine is hugely popular in China- the sector is valued at around $25 billion and included 789,000 restaurants in 2022. Last year, China was also Japan’s top trading partner for seafood, accounting for $942 million worth of seafood exports, with Hong Kong coming in second at $432 million. Restaurants and the fishing industry will be hit especially hard by food bans unless it can eventually be proven safe. Hong Kong and Macau have also issued a ban that covers Japanese seafood products from 10 regions around Fukushima, while South Korea issued a statement maintaining the ban on Fukushima fisheries and food products until concerns have eased. Japanese seafood and products are also shipped all around the world. When a ban is issued or concerns are raised, it is important to both the exporter and importer to ensure that the product is safe and contamination free.

US Nuclear’s most popular food contamination monitors include the Model FLG-9000 and SSS-22P. The FLG-9000 measures minute quantities of radioactive contamination in food and other samples using a large volume 1 liter scintillation detector and multichannel analyzer electronics for isotope identification and rapid processing of samples. The SSS-22P measures all liquid samples, drinking water, sea water, sake or milk, for radioactive contamination down to the lowest levels possible for safety.

It is expected that it will take 30 plus years for Japan to release all the stored radioactive water, and during that time, it will be extremely important to closely monitor all food and products in the area and surrounding countries.

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov

